Who Owns Speed Queen & What Appliances Does The Company Make?

Speed Queen is one of the most reliable names in laundry appliances, but the company behind the brand has more to its name than just this one appliance brand. Speed Queen is part of Alliance Laundry Systems, a Wisconsin-based company with more than a hundred years in the laundry equipment business. Though the company remains primarily rooted in the Midwest, Alliance also has offices in Brazil, China, and Spain plus manufacturing sites in its native Wisconsin as well as Thailand.

Originally named Barlow & Seelig Manufacturing Co. and first established in 1908, the company officially introduced Speed Queen as a brand name in 1928. It debuted its first automatic washer in 1953 and went on to acquire several other laundry-equipment brands over the decades that followed. The company took the Alliance Laundry Systems name in 1998, took on the IPSO brand in 2006, and acquired the Primus brand in 2014. These washing machine brands sit alongside the legacy brand Speed Queen as well as Huebsch, acquired in 1978, and UniMac, acquired in 1994.