3 Air Conditioners With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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As fall approaches, many look forward to the weather changing. Specifically, a respite from the heat of summer coming to an end. Unfortunately for some, depending on the region of the country you reside, hot temperatures might be hanging around for a bit longer.
Fortunately, retail stores are still operating on their usual sale patterns, which include discounts on air conditioner units during the off-season. One of the best times of year to purchase one of these cooling products is during fall, when retailers are trying to move leftover inventory off the shelves. Although, even with a steep discount you should steer clear of some air conditioner models, which will help you avoid future headaches.
Problematic units aside, there are some air conditioning units on sale currently for up to 53% off their original price. The following units are comprised of two different designs: mini-split and portable. These are standalone products designed to cool a single room, not a central system for an entire home.
TMWINGS 9000 BTU Mini Split AC and Heater
A mini split air conditioner is unlike a window or portable unit in that it features components both inside and outside the home. Essentially, the indoor component (air handler), collects heat from the space as refrigerant is moved to the outdoor compressor unit. Outside, the heat is expelled and the refrigerant is then moved back inside (minus the heat), making cool air blow from the air handler. The air handler is often installed on the wall, with the outside portion located on a nearby exterior, connected by tubing.
If you're not familiar with what BTUs mean on an air conditioner, it's a bit confusing. Suffice-it-to-say, more isn't always better. Instead, look for a unit that's ideal for cooling a similarly sized room to the one you have at home. For instance, this particular mini split can cool up to 550 square feet. The nice thing about mini splits is that they can also function as heaters, and the TMWINGS unit is no exception.
Currently, the TMWINGS 9000 BTU Mini Split AC and Heater is on sale for $475.99 from Home Depot, a 37% discount off the normal $757.39 price tag. The only catch, is that you'll either need to install the unit yourself, or hire pros, with the latter option adding to your total cost.
HUMSURE Portable Air Conditioner 14,000 BTU
If the installation bit turned you away from the mini split on sale, this portable unit from HUMSURE is much less intimidating. Portable style air conditioners have all the components packed inside a single unit, feature wheels, and include an exhaust hose which fits into a window and expels heat. Do all portable air conditioners require a vent? If it's refrigerant-based, yes, you need to put the unit near a window, and there are good reasons why.
The HUMSURE Portable Air Conditioner 14,000 BTU is on sale right now for just $299.99 at Walmart, down from $598.98, a 49.9% discount. It comes with a remote, and features several modes such as cooling, dehumidify, fan, and an automatic function. There is also a sleep setting, where the unit won't be louder than 54 dB, which is quieter than the average conversation. You can also adjust the fan speed and louvers on the unit alter the direction of airflow helping to foster better circulation throughout the space.
AIRPLUS Portable Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU with Heat
This AIRPLUS unit is not only on sale, but it packs a few interesting features that set it apart from other portables. First, rather than going with white, black, or silver, as is typical for these air conditioning products, AIRPLUS opted for a striking blue and black color combination. If some extra color is what your space needs, this might be the product for you.
Aside from looks, this unit also includes a heating function. Many portable air conditioners include dehumidify and fan modes, but not usually anything that's of use when winter hits. With the additional functionality, the AIRPLUS can make itself useful year-round, which is certainly a benefit. At 12,000 BTUs, you can cool or heat a room up to 700 square feet. This is more than enough for large living rooms, which average around 15-by 20 feet or 300 square feet. In fact, with partial basements typically measuring between 500-and 1,000 square feet, the AIRPLUS could adequately handle many of them in the lower-to mid-range sizes.
Right now, the AIRPLUS Portable Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU with Heat is discounted to only $449.99 at Wayfair. This is down from a normal price tag of $957.67, making it 53% off. In addition to multiple modes and a low-speed setting emitting only 48 dB of noise, the unit also boasts it features a smart sensor for enhanced efficiency.