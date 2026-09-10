3 Air Conditioners With Deep Discounts In September 2026

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As fall approaches, many look forward to the weather changing. Specifically, a respite from the heat of summer coming to an end. Unfortunately for some, depending on the region of the country you reside, hot temperatures might be hanging around for a bit longer.

Fortunately, retail stores are still operating on their usual sale patterns, which include discounts on air conditioner units during the off-season. One of the best times of year to purchase one of these cooling products is during fall, when retailers are trying to move leftover inventory off the shelves. Although, even with a steep discount you should steer clear of some air conditioner models, which will help you avoid future headaches.

Problematic units aside, there are some air conditioning units on sale currently for up to 53% off their original price. The following units are comprised of two different designs: mini-split and portable. These are standalone products designed to cool a single room, not a central system for an entire home.