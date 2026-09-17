How To Clean The Tight Gap Between Your Truck Cab And Bed

Your optimal avenue for cleaning that tight spot between the cab and bed will depend largely on the kinds of tools you personally have on hand, as well as the severity of gunk present in the divot.

For example, if there's just a few cobwebs and particulates lodged back there, the simplest course of action would probably be to employ some manner of wiping tool. Users of the Detailing Enthusiast Community Facebook group suggest using a Swiffer wand, preferably one with a microfiber cloth wrapped around it. Users on the r/TruckCampers subreddit offer similar suggestions, with a thin window squeegee being another thin tool. Users on the AutoGeekOnline forums add that there are specialized tools out there for this precise purpose, like the Stoner Reach & Clean tool or other highly-rated car wash accessories on Amazon. If you don't have any of these tools, users on that Reddit thread note that a sponge tied to a long stick would also work in a pinch.

On the other hand, if there's some serious crud caked into the gap between the cab and the bed, it may be time to break out the pressure washer, preferably one with an optimal PSI for cleaning cars. Users across all of those aforementioned forums suggest pressure washers to blast out stuck-on particulates in the gap. On the Detailing Enthusiast Community group in particular, though, users also suggest adding some thick, foaming prewash from one of the best car wash soaps into the gap to loosen things up, then finishing it off with the pressure washer.