5 Highly-Rated Car Accessories On Amazon That Can Be Useful For Washing Your Ride

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Driving a freshly-washed car can make you feel like royalty on the road. The paint gleams in the sun, your windshield is clean from any and all evidence of an avian airstrike, and even your tires look shiny and new. Handwashing your car offers other benefits as well.

Automatic car washes can use harsh cleaning materials, and they don't typically target those areas where the grime can really build up. Handwashing your vehicle allows for a more thorough clean. Automatic car washes are also expensive, costing between $10 to $30 depending on where you live and what options you select. Cleaning your car at home also usually uses much less water than an automatic car wash uses, making it a more environmentally friendly option.

To wash your car, you'll need space to do so, such as a driveway or a quiet street, if local ordinances allow it. You also need access to a water source, such as an outdoor spigot. You can wash your car without a hose, but it will be a more difficult process. Necessary supplies include a couple of buckets, soap, microfiber towels or a washing mitt to safely clean the paint, a brush or sponge for the tires, and glass cleaner.

Do not pull out the garden hose and an old sponge, that's not a good idea. Not all car washing supplies are created equal, and the wrong soap or towel is a surefire recipe for dull, scratched paint. Here are five car washing accessories available on Amazon that get glowing user reviews.