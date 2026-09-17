Are Speed Queen Washing Machines Made In The USA Or China?

Speed Queen's stock has been on the rise, to the extent it scored the top spot on our list of most reliable major washing machine brands. If you're in the U.S. and committed to buying local, you'll be pleased to hear that Speed Queen appliances are manufactured in the USA, at the company's plant in Ripon, Wisconsin, and not in China. The Speed Queen brand is currently in the hands of Alliance Laundry Systems, a privately held company with a history of building laundry and related equipment in Ripon since 1908.

While some components are globally sourced, Speed Queen stresses that design and engineering all happen in Ripon. Founders Joe Barlow and John Seelig were experimenting with hand-powered clothes wringers all the way back at the turn of the 20th century, in 1908. Today, rather than turning to offshore production to slash labor and production costs, the company maintains a large manufacturing presence in Ripon, where it employs over 2,700 local workers.

Speed Queen also scored the second slot on our list of most reliable home appliances brands overall, and the company attributes a lot of that reputation to its commitment to American manufacturing. The company maintains strict oversight over production standards and operates advanced technology labs in Ripon, central to its ability to turn out machines advertised to endure for 25 years, or roughly 10,400 laundry cycles.