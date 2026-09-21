What Is An IP Address And What Does The Abbreviation Stand For?

IP stands for Internet Protocol, and you can think of it like a street address for computers or other internet-connected devices, like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart home devices, and printers. When you connect to the internet, your IP address helps your internet service provider identify your unique connection and route the right data to it when, for instance, you browse the internet. Traditional IPv4 addresses are formatted as four sets of up to three numbers, each separated by a period, like 192.168.0.1. IP addresses aren't just useful for internet connectivity, but are also essential for connecting devices on the same office or home network.

The first portion of an IP address tells you which network the device is located on, while the following portions help distinguish it from other devices on that network. IP addresses can also be public or private, and dynamic or static. When you connect to the internet, your router is assigned a dynamic, public IP address. It's dynamic, meaning you receive a new one each time you establish a new connection. Devices connected to your router use private IPs and may use dynamic or static IP addresses, depending on which they need. A static IP address doesn't change between sessions, which is ideal for things like printers, enabling computers and other devices to know where to send data each time they want to print something.