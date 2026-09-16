Why Did Some WWII Bombers Have Glass Nose Cones?

During the Second World War, the United States built over 30,000 four-engine B-17s and B-24s. Another 3,970 B-29 Superfortresses were constructed as well, the type that dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Although the B-17, the bomber that helped win WWII, was the smallest of the three, it was known as "the flying fortress" because it could take the most punishment. A single B-17 was built every six hours at the Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, California. Meanwhile, the B-24 Liberator — with 1.5 million parts (an average Ford had a mere 15,000) — rolled off the line every 63 minutes.

The bomber's key role was, well, to drop bombs. Bombardiers were tasked with manually — and by manually, we mean visually (more on that later) — aiming their ordnance using a top-secret device known as a Norden M-9 Bombsight. There weren't precision-guided munitions that used onboard computers capable of calculating trajectories or smart bombs that could steer themselves with articulating fins to home in on a target. Aviators were dropping what amounted to "dumb" bombs using only their Mark I eyeballs — totally by sight. To do so, however, they needed to see the target they were trying to hit physically. This led to the prevalence of glass nose cones.

Yet traditional silica-based glass would shatter if used in these new modern bombers. DuPont invented Lucite, a tough acrylic plastic, in 1931, and German chemist Otto Röhm came up with Plexiglas in 1933. Both were widely used by Allied and Axis powers during WWII instead of glass for things like windows, plane canopies, ball turrets, and nose cones because they weighed less and were bullet-resistant.