A dishwasher is one of those home appliances where everyone can easily make a mistake when buying and installing it. This is especially true since a dishwasher might need extra installation parts that aren't included with the purchase. More importantly, its positioning can affect the door seal and wash performance. As a result, a common question is: should a dishwasher be perfectly level or tilted back?

Typically, a dishwasher should sit level side to side and front to back, not tilted backward on purpose. Leading manufacturers like Whirlpool and Samsung point out that leveling is a key step in extending the average lifespan of a dishwasher. The reason a dishwasher needs to be level is to avoid leaks and have the best possible performance. If yours isn't, you might run into issues like water not draining, standing water in the tub, more noise than usual, and poor cleaning performance. The good news is that repairing a dishwasher is often cheaper than replacing it.

Also, leveling your dishwasher helps with drying. When it's off-balance, water can pool and leave your dishes wet, which often leads to spots. In case any of the above sounds familiar, it's worth checking whether your dishwasher is sitting flat. You can do this by opening the dishwasher door and seeing how it lines up, and whether it moves smoothly and feels steady. For a more precise reading, use a bubble level against the top edge of the machine and check it both ways. If the bubble is centered, you're good; otherwise, it's time for adjustment.