Apple's AirPods 4 Have A Shockingly Low iFixit Repairability Score – Here's Why

Following scrutiny, Apple has spent the past few years making its phones easier to open up and repair. While its efforts are far from perfect, there's still progress — like with the iPhone 16, which earned credit from repair specialists for featuring a simpler battery swap. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the company's earbuds. Apple's AirPods 4, released in 2024, have been rated a zero for repairability by iFixit, a repair outfit that tears down new gadgets and grades how fixable they are. That's the lowest possible rating.

Even just getting into the earbuds to repair them is its own problem. For a teardown of the AirPods 4 shared on YouTube, iFixit's technician had to clamp the bud into a jig, a specialized rig that holds the earbuds still as they are heated to loosen up their casing. The heat had to be dialed up all the way to a whopping 110 degrees Celcius before the adhesive finally gave up enough space to separate the stem from the driver. Unfortunately, in doing so, iFixit also ended up damaging the outer plastic shell. Underneath, glue coated nearly every component.

Cracking these open is difficult enough, but the worst part is that doing so gets you nowhere. There's just no component inside that anyone can actually replace. That includes the battery, which is generally the most sought-after component for replacements — after all, its wear is what primarily decides how long a set of AirPods lasts.