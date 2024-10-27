Does Apple Replace Lost Or Damaged AirPods? What You Need To Know

Lost AirPods are not exactly an unexpected problem. On the contrary, they are a recurring theme in user complaints on Reddit and product forums. Apple knows this all too well, so the company this year expanded its Find My tracking capability to even the entry-level AirPods 4. Before, it was limited to the pricier AirPods Pro and Max models.

Advertisement

Then we have issues like damaged or malfunctioning AirPods. The latter is another repeating pattern, and it's not surprising. Both the batteries inside the earbuds and the charging case are rather small, and they don't quite benefit from the same kind of tech stack for operational longevity as those fitted smartphones and laptops.

As a result, it isn't surprising to see battery charge retention declining after just a year of use. That's just the natural course of electrochemistry, and it's unavoidable for consumer electronics, especially it the wearable category. Moreover, given their fragile engineering, it isn't uncommon for one, or both, of the earbuds to experience issues like muffled sound output, erratic noise cancellation, or mic woes.

Advertisement

Irrespective of the tech malady afflicting your AirPods, the obvious question is the same. What's next? Well, Apple has policies in place for each scenario, and if you happen to have forked extra cash for the AppleCare+ bundle, you just might end up saving some money.