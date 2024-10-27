Does Apple Replace Lost Or Damaged AirPods? What You Need To Know
Lost AirPods are not exactly an unexpected problem. On the contrary, they are a recurring theme in user complaints on Reddit and product forums. Apple knows this all too well, so the company this year expanded its Find My tracking capability to even the entry-level AirPods 4. Before, it was limited to the pricier AirPods Pro and Max models.
Then we have issues like damaged or malfunctioning AirPods. The latter is another repeating pattern, and it's not surprising. Both the batteries inside the earbuds and the charging case are rather small, and they don't quite benefit from the same kind of tech stack for operational longevity as those fitted smartphones and laptops.
As a result, it isn't surprising to see battery charge retention declining after just a year of use. That's just the natural course of electrochemistry, and it's unavoidable for consumer electronics, especially it the wearable category. Moreover, given their fragile engineering, it isn't uncommon for one, or both, of the earbuds to experience issues like muffled sound output, erratic noise cancellation, or mic woes.
Irrespective of the tech malady afflicting your AirPods, the obvious question is the same. What's next? Well, Apple has policies in place for each scenario, and if you happen to have forked extra cash for the AppleCare+ bundle, you just might end up saving some money.
Does Apple replace lost AirPods?
Let's start with the scenario entailing lost or misplaced AirPods. Or maybe you just can't seem to find the charging case. Well, there is both good and bad news here.
Apple does not replace lost AirPods, or a charging case. It doesn't matter whether you've purchased an Apple Care+ package for them (which itself costs $29 for a two-year warranty for AirPods, AirPods Pro, or Beats, and $59 for AirPods Max). But Apple does sell replacement earbuds, which means you won't have to spend a ton of cash for the whole kit.
Take, for example, the latest AirPods 4. If you need a replacement just for lost earbuds, Apple will ask for a flat fee of $69. Apple charges the same amount for a lost charging case. Of course, the higher you go up the price ladder, the more you end up paying. For example, a replacement charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 will have you spending $89.
What about physical damage or a bad battery?
Now, the situation with poor battery performance or other physical damages is a bit different. If you have already availed the AppleCare+ coverage for your AirPods, you are in luck to a certain extent. Let's start with a malfunctioning battery.
If the battery inside your AirPods isn't holding more than an 80% charge compared to its rated capacity, Apple will replace it for free during the initial one-year warranty period or while you have AppleCare+. However, if you don't have coverage, the battery will cost you $49 for either charging case or earbuds, for standard AirPods or the second-gen AirPods Pro.
In case there's a different kind of physical damage to the device, you will have to pay a fee for the service, be it repair, or replacement. But what you ultimately pay will vary based on the extent of damage or the costs incurred during the repair process.
For example, damaged AirPods 4 would require a minimum fee of $69 for the earbuds, but if you have an active Apple Care+ package, the cost comes down to $29. Any damage to the charging case would incur a fee of $59, or $29 with an Apple Care+ subscription.