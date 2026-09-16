Who Makes Wolf Appliances And Where Are They Manufactured?

Wolf appliances are made by Wolf Appliance, Inc., a subsidiary of Sub‑Zero Group, Inc., one of those luxury appliance brands you might not know exists. It's a family‑owned American company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Its parent company, Sub‑Zero Group, was founded in 1945 as the Sub‑Zero Freezer Company and established a pedigree as a manufacturer of high-end refrigerators. In 2000, the company expanded into cooking equipment and utensils by aquiring the residential side of the Wolf Range Company and forming Wolf Appliance Co.

These days, Sub‑Zero Group markets three core brands under a single corporate umbrella. On the refrigeration and storage side, they have Sub‑Zero, while Wolf handles cooking appliances and Cove handles dishwashers. Sub-Zero's marketing materials strive for a small-town tone appropriate for the Badger State, emphasizing that it's privately owned and family-held, and has been in the Madison area since its founding.

You can see Sub‑Zero's influence in some of the Wolf design language. Sub-Zero has a long‑standing focus on luxury, performance, and service, which shows up in Wolf's heavy grates and restaurant‑grade components. The overall impression is a brand focused on commercial‑style cooking brought home to residential kitchens (while also leveraging Sub‑Zero's dealer network and large service infrastructure), and it's how the Sub-Zero 48 PRO Refrigerator/Freezer made our top list of incredibly expensive refrigerators from popular brands.