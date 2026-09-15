How Much Does A Makita Battery Cover Cost & What's The Point Of Using One?
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Even with the right care, all power tool batteries will eventually reach the end of their lifespan. For Makita batteries, you can expect them to clock out at around the three-year mark. However, there are things you can do to get more time with your investment, such as using battery covers. These are made to slot easily on top of the official Makita batteries and protect sensitive components, like the terminals, during storage and transport. To do this, they are made of materials that offer insulation, as well as a physical barrier against other items in your bag.
On its website, Makita lists two types of battery covers: XGT Battery Cover (412393-7) and LXT Battery Cover (450128-8). They're made for Makita's 40V XGT batteries and 14.4V & 18V LXT batteries, respectively. While it doesn't officially share what these covers are made of, Makita says they are "constructed with durable materials for long life."
If you prefer buying it in person, you can search for an official distributor on the Makita website. You might also be able to find its official battery covers through its authorized online dealers, which include Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Tractor Supply. On Amazon, the Makita 450128-8 LXT Battery Cover retails for $6.53, where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from 586 people. The $19.82 Makita 412393-7 XGT Battery Cover has been rated 4 stars by 14 people.
How you can benefit from a Makita battery cover
While the TSA lists power tool batteries among the many batteries that you can bring in your carry-on, you're still required to take steps to avoid short circuits. Among the multiple ways to do this, a dedicated battery cover is a straightforward solution for both long-term use and frequent fliers.
One of the common mistakes that ruin power tool batteries is allowing them to come into contact with liquids or metal. A battery cover ensures the terminals of your battery aren't left exposed to things like water spillages, coins, and nails, which can lead to corrosion, short circuits, or even fire. A battery cover can also keep debris from building up, especially if your job site tends to be dusty.
For maintenance purposes, this can reduce the time it takes to clean your battery terminals. As for people who own multiple Makita batteries, many reviewers have shared that battery covers are a great way to track which ones are charged. Although, there are cheaper ways to do this, such as marking them with tape. If you have the budget, spending an extra $7 for a case can be worth it. But if you're hesitant about the price tag, there are some other options.
Do you really need official Makita battery covers?
Even satisfied customers who think Makita battery covers should be "included with every battery" say they're too expensive. Owners of older battery cover designs also lament that later models aren't made of the same material, so they don't snap on as effectively. Because of this, some people who previously bought it mentioned switching to generic models afterward. There are plenty of generic battery covers that can fulfill the same functions as the official model. On Amazon, you can get a pack of 5 battery covers for the 18V batteries for around $15, or $3 each.
While many airlines do require covering battery terminals, they don't specify that they come from the same manufacturer, so using generic brands will not affect your compliance. And if you don't want to spend any extra money at all, but still want to avoid short circuits, IATA recommends covering the terminals with tape. Alternatively, the FAA also says you can use the original retail packaging or store it in a plastic bag. Lastly, if you're going on a flight with several power tool batteries, a portable power tool storage box with adjustable dividers can solve your problems, like the $39.99 YAMTO battery carrying case. For something to use on the go, there are also options like the Dinftin 6-slot battery caddy for $29.99, which helps you save space and protect terminals.