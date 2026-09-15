How Much Does A Makita Battery Cover Cost & What's The Point Of Using One?

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Even with the right care, all power tool batteries will eventually reach the end of their lifespan. For Makita batteries, you can expect them to clock out at around the three-year mark. However, there are things you can do to get more time with your investment, such as using battery covers. These are made to slot easily on top of the official Makita batteries and protect sensitive components, like the terminals, during storage and transport. To do this, they are made of materials that offer insulation, as well as a physical barrier against other items in your bag.

On its website, Makita lists two types of battery covers: XGT Battery Cover (412393-7) and LXT Battery Cover (450128-8). They're made for Makita's 40V XGT batteries and 14.4V & 18V LXT batteries, respectively. While it doesn't officially share what these covers are made of, Makita says they are "constructed with durable materials for long life."

If you prefer buying it in person, you can search for an official distributor on the Makita website. You might also be able to find its official battery covers through its authorized online dealers, which include Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Tractor Supply. On Amazon, the Makita 450128-8 LXT Battery Cover retails for $6.53, where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from 586 people. The $19.82 Makita 412393-7 XGT Battery Cover has been rated 4 stars by 14 people.