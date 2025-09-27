What's The Average Lifespan Of A Makita Battery, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

While there are some strong and highly-rated corded power tools still available from Makita, the brand, on the whole, has embraced battery power. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the Makita catalog is full of not just cordless power tools, but an assortment of batteries capable of powering them. They come in various sizes, weights, voltages, and amp hours, giving you a decent amount of choice as you build out your Makita collection. Even the best batteries will need to be replaced after sustained use, though, and Makita ones are no exception.

Therefore, Makita users should be aware of just how much use they can expect to get from the average battery. According to Makita's battery warranty information, the company covers its batteries for three years, indicating that this is roughly how long the company anticipates them to last with regular use. It's also often said that these batteries are good for between 300 and 500 charge cycles, meaning being run to 0% and recharged fully, with some estimates putting the high end at around 1,000 cycles. Of course, none of this is exactly set in stone, as several factors can affect a battery's lifespan. So, while there's no way to know when exactly your Makita battery will fail, there are multiple things you can do to ensure that it lasts as long as possible.