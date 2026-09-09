This Best-Selling DeWalt Tool Bag Is Only $12 At Walmart

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A tool bag should be two things: Durable and inexpensive. All you need is a convenient, compact way to keep your go-to tools together in one place, and that should never break the bank. Fortunately, DeWalt and Walmart seem to understand perfectly well, as the retailer currently has a 12-inch yellow-and-black DeWalt tool bag for $11.99. It's at a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from 41 customer ratings and reviews, too, so you know the quality's nowhere near as cheap as the price would suggest.

The nylon material that makes up the bag can be trusted for heavy-duty use, so no worries about drill bits or screwdrivers tearing the tote and poking through. The same for the reinforced handles, which are going to be a lot harder to damage thanks to their stitching. The bag includes a big, open compartment in the middle for large tool storage with multiple smaller pockets on the sides for things like drill bits, nails, screws, washers, and more. Altogether, the price and quality rival some of the top-rated tool bags from Harbor Freight.