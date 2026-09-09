iOS 27 Is About To Make Some AirPods Even Better

A custom EQ is something AirPods have long been lacking, and users have had to rely on Apple's Adaptive EQ. For Apple Music users, the closest they could get were the genre-specific presets. With iOS 27, Apple announced that will change with the debut of a three-band custom EQ. Supported AirPods (those with Apple's H2 audio chip) will require the latest firmware in addition to an iPhone running iOS 27, but will have access to adjustable mids, highs, and lows in the Settings menu.

Speaking of the Settings menu, Apple is planning to rework and streamline the AirPods menu. Apple is compiling all of the settings and controls and adding new categories for them in an effort to make them more organized and easier to find. Apple is also adding a volume slider for Transparency, Noise Cancellation, and Adaptive modes to allow volume adjustment within the same interface. The new Apple Intelligence powered Siri will be available to speak to through connected AirPods, which seems to be setting up deeper Siri integration with the rumored AirPods that could come with cameras.

There will also be new gestures to AirPods. In addition to answering a phone call handsfree, by shaking your head yes or no (which Apple introduced with iOS 18), you'll get the ability to use your AirPods stems to take a picture with the iPhone camera. Smaller changes include expanded GymKit support that will sync with the AirPods 3 heart rate sensor, Precision Finding for AirPods 3 using an Apple Watch running watchOS 27, and new accessibility support for deaf or hard-of-hearing users via Name Recognition, which will alert them when it detects their name being spoken.