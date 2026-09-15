Do Portable Washing Machines Need Hookups?
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Portable washing machines are convenient for those who don't have easy access to a laundry room or laundromat. Most top-rated portable washing machines operate much like a regular, full-sized washing machine, doing a good job at cleaning your clothes. But, since these are portable, you can move them around the house or store them in a closet once you are done and they don't require a permanent setup or connection.
This means a portable washing machine will work even if your apartment has no existing laundry hookups. They connect to available faucets in your kitchen or bathroom. Depending on the model, you might need some additional attachments to create a secure, leak-proof connection. The attachments may be included with the washing machine or can be purchased separately at a local hardware store. It can then drain wastewater into a sink, bathtub, or drain. Also, a portable washing machine works with a standard outlet.
They're portable; you don't need a permanent setup or hookup for a portable washer, whether it's the initial supply of water, drainage, or power. There are plenty of options to choose from too.
Pros and cons of different portable washers
Of course, a portable washing machine will be no match for the full-sized washing machines from major brands, but it does a fairly good job. Since there is a wide array of models, each with slightly different features, you are likely to find one that aligns with your requirements. For instance, if you want a portable washer that does it all in one go, cleaning and drying the clothes without manual intervention, there are plenty available from different manufacturers.
Similarly, those looking to save some money can go with a side-by-side, twin-tub model, like the COSTWAY portable washing machine. These have separate washing and spinning compartments. But this also means that you will have to transfer the laundry from the washer to the spinner during each laundry cycle. At the same time, there are models where you can manually fill and drain the water. These are better suited for people who don't have a faucet or drain to spare. If you are looking for portable washing machines that don't require electricity, there are again several available options including the WonderWash portable washing machine.
That said, portable washing machines have a few downsides. The biggest drawback is that most models don't completely dry the clothes, so they have to be dried separately on a drying rack or a similar setup. Apart from that, cheaper portable washing machines can have a plastic body, and these may not be as durable as the ones made of metal. Lastly, even though these are portable, don't confuse that with "lightweight." Moving the washer around the house may be challenging for some people. In such cases, you will have to get a suitably sized dolly, a must-have home improvement accessory. A little planning, however, can help you avoid many of these downsides.