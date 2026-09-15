Do Portable Washing Machines Need Hookups?

Of course, a portable washing machine will be no match for the full-sized washing machines from major brands, but it does a fairly good job. Since there is a wide array of models, each with slightly different features, you are likely to find one that aligns with your requirements. For instance, if you want a portable washer that does it all in one go, cleaning and drying the clothes without manual intervention, there are plenty available from different manufacturers.

Similarly, those looking to save some money can go with a side-by-side, twin-tub model, like the COSTWAY portable washing machine. These have separate washing and spinning compartments. But this also means that you will have to transfer the laundry from the washer to the spinner during each laundry cycle. At the same time, there are models where you can manually fill and drain the water. These are better suited for people who don't have a faucet or drain to spare. If you are looking for portable washing machines that don't require electricity, there are again several available options including the WonderWash portable washing machine.

That said, portable washing machines have a few downsides. The biggest drawback is that most models don't completely dry the clothes, so they have to be dried separately on a drying rack or a similar setup. Apart from that, cheaper portable washing machines can have a plastic body, and these may not be as durable as the ones made of metal. Lastly, even though these are portable, don't confuse that with "lightweight." Moving the washer around the house may be challenging for some people. In such cases, you will have to get a suitably sized dolly, a must-have home improvement accessory. A little planning, however, can help you avoid many of these downsides.