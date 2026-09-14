Are Body-On-Frame And Ladder-Frame Vehicles The Same Thing?

If you're around gearheads enough (or you are one), you've probably heard the phrase "ladder frame" being used to describe a body-on-frame vehicle. So what does this mean? A ladder frame is a type of body-on-frame construction that uses horizontal crossmembers to hold the frame together, like a ladder.

So yes, a ladder frame vehicle is a body-on-frame vehicle. But not all body-on-frame vehicles are ladder frames. There are other types of body-on-frame construction, of course, but most of those designs have been phased out over the years. Ladder frames have just stood the test of time, falling firmly into the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" category.

Ladder frames are very common today with big, full-size SUVs like the current Nissan Armada or Jeep Wagoneer. Even in the age of hybrids or otherwise increasingly electrified powertrains, manufacturers sometimes still need to rely on a simple, strong skeleton to hold the vehicle together.