Are Body-On-Frame And Ladder-Frame Vehicles The Same Thing?
If you're around gearheads enough (or you are one), you've probably heard the phrase "ladder frame" being used to describe a body-on-frame vehicle. So what does this mean? A ladder frame is a type of body-on-frame construction that uses horizontal crossmembers to hold the frame together, like a ladder.
So yes, a ladder frame vehicle is a body-on-frame vehicle. But not all body-on-frame vehicles are ladder frames. There are other types of body-on-frame construction, of course, but most of those designs have been phased out over the years. Ladder frames have just stood the test of time, falling firmly into the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" category.
Ladder frames are very common today with big, full-size SUVs like the current Nissan Armada or Jeep Wagoneer. Even in the age of hybrids or otherwise increasingly electrified powertrains, manufacturers sometimes still need to rely on a simple, strong skeleton to hold the vehicle together.
Body-on-frame cars used to be commonplace
Oddly enough, body-on-frame construction used to be the norm for every car, not just trucks. And ladder-frames, specifically, are still in wide use today. If you look underneath a 1970s Ford Bronco, for example, you're bound to see horizontal crossmembers on the frame just like any full-size SUV or truck today.
Advancements in safety (both for the occupants and pedestrians), material construction, and fuel efficiency drove automakers to favor unibody construction for vehicles that weren't trucks or full-size SUVs. Still, apart from compact trucks like the Ford Maverick, you'd be hard pressed to find a modern mid-size or full-sized truck that doesn't use at least some form of ladder-frame construction. The design lends itself to heavier workloads like towing, or hauling around a lot of weight in the bed. So, when you hear someone using the phrase "ladder-frame," it's not referring to anything all that exotic — it's just the most common style of body-on-frame construction.