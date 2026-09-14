Why The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Had That Massive Rear Wing
Out of all the muscle cars from the late 1960s, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona might be the most ostentatious. The front half was a Dodge Charger with a big nose cone, and the back half had a spoiler that would make some aircraft jealous.
So why the giant 58-inch-tall rear wing? Well, like its brother, the Road Runner-based Plymouth Superbird, the Dodge Charger Daytona was designed with the sole purpose of beating other cars in NASCAR. In fact, both Buddy Baker and Bobby Isaac set speed records in 1970 with the Daytona. Baker was the first driver to break 200 mph on a closed course, while Isaac, the 1970 NASCAR champion, hit 201.104 mph on a track.
Dodge and Chrysler made extensive use of aerodynamic and wind tunnel testing in the mid-to-late 1960s, and designers added the huge rear spoiler to the Charger Daytona to give it more downforce at high speed.
Breaking NASCAR and price records
The wing, combined with the 426-cubic-inch HEMI V8, worked quite well for Dodge, with the Charger 500 and Charger Daytona combining to win 45 out of 59 NASCAR races starting in September 1969. In fact, the Charger Daytona did so well that NASCAR eventually banned it after just a year.
Dodge built just 503 Daytonas for the civilian market, and they were made available with either a 440 cubic-inch V8 or the 426 cubic-inch HEMI V8, both a huge step up from the 225 cubic-inch slant-six that was standard equipment on the regular Dodge Charger. The 440 was the much more popular choice, with only 70 Daytonas ever leaving the factory with a HEMI.
Charger Daytonas started at $3,993 and could reach more than $5,000, depending on options. The 1969 example in Stellantis' corporate collection, seen above, cost $4,770.25, which works out to well over $40,000 in 2026. Today, at auction, a Daytona is almost guaranteed to go for over six figures, and it isn't unusual to see prices exceed $1 million. The big wing on the trunk seems to have added to both its NASCAR wins and the price tag.