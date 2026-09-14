Why The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Had That Massive Rear Wing

Out of all the muscle cars from the late 1960s, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona might be the most ostentatious. The front half was a Dodge Charger with a big nose cone, and the back half had a spoiler that would make some aircraft jealous.

So why the giant 58-inch-tall rear wing? Well, like its brother, the Road Runner-based Plymouth Superbird, the Dodge Charger Daytona was designed with the sole purpose of beating other cars in NASCAR. In fact, both Buddy Baker and Bobby Isaac set speed records in 1970 with the Daytona. Baker was the first driver to break 200 mph on a closed course, while Isaac, the 1970 NASCAR champion, hit 201.104 mph on a track.

Dodge and Chrysler made extensive use of aerodynamic and wind tunnel testing in the mid-to-late 1960s, and designers added the huge rear spoiler to the Charger Daytona to give it more downforce at high speed.