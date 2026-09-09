Samsung Is Killing Two Galaxy Apps You Might Still Be Using
By the end of the year, Samsung Galaxy phone users will lose two augmented reality (AR) apps, but it may not be permanent. Quick Measure and AR Doodle will no longer be available as of December 31, 2026, and both are already invisible on the Galaxy Store for those who have the latest update.
Quick Measure allowed users to measure real-world distances and heights by scanning an object with their phone. The latest update on Quick Measure's page confirmed that all downloads will be discontinued at the end of the year. Those who already have the app downloaded can keep using it, but it'll lose some features by 2027. "We are committed to returning with improved services in the future," the update concluded (via Android Authority).
With AR Doodle, Samsung users could make quick drawings while their phone camera was open, then press record to see the drawing move around in the real world. AR Doodle received the same final update on its download page in the Galaxy Store. It's unclear when Quick Measure and AR Doodle will return and what changes they will have.
What's the difference between AR and VR?
Augmented reality is not to be confused with virtual reality (VR). AR blends fantasy with reallife, letting users add visuals to the physical world, often using just a phone camera. This could be as simple as AR Doodle or as complex as Pokémon GO, which allows Pocket Monsters to appear along your walking path for gamers to interact with.
Meanwhile, VR brings users into an entirely computer-generated simulation outside of the real world. Often, you'll need headsets, sensors, gloves, and other equipment to be immersed in this entirely new universe.
Basically, the big difference is that AR uses the real world as its backdrop while VR sucks users into an entirely new world. And Samsung didn't seem as confident in its AR products as it once was. With the release of One UI 7, Samsung removed Quick Measure and AR Doodle as built-in features, making them optional downloads instead. Maybe these AR apps never became as popular as Samsung once thought possible. Overall, the novelty of AR has worn off, leading to slower growth in the tech industry. If you're still interested, there are still AR features to explore in Samsung's AR Zone app.