Samsung Is Killing Two Galaxy Apps You Might Still Be Using

By the end of the year, Samsung Galaxy phone users will lose two augmented reality (AR) apps, but it may not be permanent. Quick Measure and AR Doodle will no longer be available as of December 31, 2026, and both are already invisible on the Galaxy Store for those who have the latest update.

Quick Measure allowed users to measure real-world distances and heights by scanning an object with their phone. The latest update on Quick Measure's page confirmed that all downloads will be discontinued at the end of the year. Those who already have the app downloaded can keep using it, but it'll lose some features by 2027. "We are committed to returning with improved services in the future," the update concluded (via Android Authority).

With AR Doodle, Samsung users could make quick drawings while their phone camera was open, then press record to see the drawing move around in the real world. AR Doodle received the same final update on its download page in the Galaxy Store. It's unclear when Quick Measure and AR Doodle will return and what changes they will have.