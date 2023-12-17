What Is The AR Zone App On Samsung Phones?

If you're not a big Snapchat user and don't own an iPhone but have always wanted to create your own emoji that you can use in texts, Samsung's built-in AR Zone app might be for you. AR Zone is an app that enables users to create an avatar that can then be used for custom emojis and stickers that you can use in texts. With other fun augmented reality tools, like drawing on someone's face while taking video, the AR Zone app is a hidden feature many people probably don't even know about.

Similar to the avatar that other apps create based on a photograph, AR Zone has a built-in tool to create your custom cartoon avatar based on a picture. A character-builder within the app enables users to create their avatar without using a photograph, with the ability to customize the face and outfit.

AR Zone has five different features in the app. These include Emoji Studio, Emoji Camera, Emoji Stickers, AR Doodle, and Deco Pic. If you're a Samsung phone owner, here are a few ways to make the most of the AR Zone app.