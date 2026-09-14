5 Electric Vehicles That Can Leave Sports Cars In The Dust

It might be hard for some of us who grew up loving the smells, the shrieks, and the technology behind the most accomplished ICE sports cars to accept it, but the batteries and motors in electric vehicles are becoming increasingly powerful. There are some things that EV haters still get wrong about electric cars, and there's one truth that no detractor can deny: electric vehicles, by their very nature, have the potential to outperform comparable ICE vehicles in some important areas.

The reason that EVs are broadly quicker off the mark, in terms of the 0-60 times they can achieve, than their gas counterparts is that they deliver their maximum torque from a standstill. A gas engine cannot do that, so the 0-60 of a model with comparable specs is widely going to be quicker.

Where conventional gas vehicles tend to make up the difference is in sustained top speed over time, which just means that, overall, both types of vehicles are capable of remarkable things. What we'll see today, though, is some of the most capable electric vehicles ever made. Though the models on the list may not have the quickest 0-60 speeds, and they may not beat every gas sports car in that regard, they can leave a wide range of them in the dust.