How A Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Compares To The Non Trail-Oriented Trims

With a rugged, body-on-frame construction, a long-running reputation for toughness, and one of the most respected nameplates in the 4x4 world, the Toyota 4Runner has no shortage of fans. Toyota made big changes to the 4Runner for 2025, launching a new generation and changing engines for the first time in nearly 15 years. If one is considering a sixth-generation 4Runner, they've likely already weighed their options and are willing to accept some of the downsides that come with body-on-frame SUVs. Now comes the challenge of choosing the trim.

Not all sixth-generation 4Runners are created equal, and Toyota offers the 4Runner in 12 primary variations, including Premium versions with extra amenities and three i-Force Max hybrids. As a body-on-frame SUV with available four-wheel-drive and a low-range transfer case, all versions of the 4Runner have strong off-road DNA, but the mid-level TRD Off-Road trim is likely the sweet spot.

With a base MSRP of $50,690 (plus $1,595 destination), around $52,000 after destination, the 2026 4Runner TRD Off-Road costs about $8,000 more than the base 4Runner SR5. But as the name implies, the TRD Off-Road comes standard with several mechanical changes to help it tackle trails. Let's take a look at how it compares to some of the lesser-priced and more on-road-oriented versions of the 4Runner in the lineup.