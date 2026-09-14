How A Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Compares To The Non Trail-Oriented Trims
With a rugged, body-on-frame construction, a long-running reputation for toughness, and one of the most respected nameplates in the 4x4 world, the Toyota 4Runner has no shortage of fans. Toyota made big changes to the 4Runner for 2025, launching a new generation and changing engines for the first time in nearly 15 years. If one is considering a sixth-generation 4Runner, they've likely already weighed their options and are willing to accept some of the downsides that come with body-on-frame SUVs. Now comes the challenge of choosing the trim.
Not all sixth-generation 4Runners are created equal, and Toyota offers the 4Runner in 12 primary variations, including Premium versions with extra amenities and three i-Force Max hybrids. As a body-on-frame SUV with available four-wheel-drive and a low-range transfer case, all versions of the 4Runner have strong off-road DNA, but the mid-level TRD Off-Road trim is likely the sweet spot.
With a base MSRP of $50,690 (plus $1,595 destination), around $52,000 after destination, the 2026 4Runner TRD Off-Road costs about $8,000 more than the base 4Runner SR5. But as the name implies, the TRD Off-Road comes standard with several mechanical changes to help it tackle trails. Let's take a look at how it compares to some of the lesser-priced and more on-road-oriented versions of the 4Runner in the lineup.
The right gear for the job?
While the prevailing image of the 4Runner is a rugged 4x4, this SUV comes standard with two-wheel drive. That's actually one of the first major differences between the 4Runner TRD Off-Road and other trims like the SR5, TRD Sport, and Limited. All 4Runner trims can be had with four-wheel drive, but on some it's an additional $2,000 option, while the 4Runner TRD Off-Road comes standard with Toyota's part-time four-wheel-drive system.
This makes the TRD Off-Road's price point even more appealing, dropping the premium by $2,000 when compared to similar 4x4-equipped versions of the other trims. On the other hand, if you don't want or need four-wheel drive on your 4Runner in the first place, you probably won't care about the TRD Off-Road's other upgrades either, so you can save some decent money by opting for a more road-oriented trim. Thankfully, there are a lot of 4Runner grades to choose from.
What other off-road hardware does the TRD Off-Road trim bring compared to the SR5, TRD Sport and Limited models? Perhaps the biggest upgrade, and one that would be the hardest to replicate with aftermarket parts, is an electronically controlled locking rear differential. Speaking of electronics, another feature the TRD Off-Road gets that the others don't is Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select software system, which can optimize off-road performance in varying situations.
The sweet spot for a reason
Other changes unique to the TRD Off-Road include its TRD-tuned Bilstein dampers, which differ from the more road-oriented dampers used on the SR5, TRD Sport, and Limited. In addition, the TRD Off-Road also gets larger-diameter, all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch TRD wheels instead of the all-season tires on other versions.
You can, of course, swap suspension, tires, and wheels with aftermarket parts and upgrade a 4Runner SR5 to a similar spec as a TRD Off-Road, but there's a lot of value in having OEM, warranty-backed upgrade parts fitted from the get-go. Given the cost of parts and labor, you'll probably also find that Toyota's upcharge is relatively modest for what you get.
For those who want maximum off-road capability right off the showroom floor, Toyota also offers the even more capable 4Runner TRD Pro and overland-focused 4Runner Trailhunter, but both of those trims have MSRPs around $18,000 more than a base 4Runner TRD Off-Road. Given that, it's easy to see why the mid-level TRD Off-Road is one of the 4Runner's most ideal trims thanks to its bevy of trail-ready hardware, combined with the 4Runner's inherent off-road capability and rugged personality, and a price tag that doesn't break the bank.