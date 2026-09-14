Car Rebates Actually Started In The '70s With A Chrysler Super Bowl Ad

The origin story of automotive rebates begins on January 12, 1975, during halftime at that year's Super Bowl. The Minnesota Vikings trailed the Pittsburgh Steelers 0-2. Chrysler Corporation had a huge backlog of new cars sitting in inventory and needed a way to move them into the possession of retail customers. In Chrysler's case, this oversupply of unsold inventory was equal to 138 days of production. In response, Chrysler had laid off 50% of its white-collar workers and closed down five out of its six production facilities. Things were getting very bad.

The pitch was made by former Major League Baseball catcher Joe Garagiola, who had a much more successful second career as a television personality. His on-air credits included time as an NBC sportscaster, occasionally guest-hosting both the "Today Show" and "Johnny Carson's Tonight Show". He had also become the person doing TV spots for Chrysler's Dodge Division, making him the perfect pitchman for what came next. Joe Garagiola promoted what Chrysler called its "Chrysler's Car Clearance Carnival," in which, after consumers made their best deal with their local dealer, the Chrysler Corporation would send them a check for $200.

While this might not seem like much, keep in mind it was the equivalent of $950 in today's dollars. His "Buy a car, get a check!" touched a chord in consumers nationwide, and rebate mania was born. This automotive marketing trend has continued to the present day, including our recent list of cars with the best discounts in Spring 2026, according to Consumer Reports.