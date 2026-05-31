AMC's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Tragic Moment

AMC was founded in 1954 in an attempt to compete with the Big Three, giving us iconic vehicles like the Rambler, Javelin, Hornet, Pacer, and quite a few underrated muscle cars. AMC also had brands like Jeep and Rambler, but the company was experiencing financial troubles by the 1970s. In the mid-1970s, AMC had lost the equivalent of $300,000,000 as sales rapidly declined. Renault purchased AMC in 1980, coming to its rescue.

In the end, AMC wouldn't make it to the 1990s. Many would say this was due to Renault's then chairman, Georges Besse, getting assassinated in 1986. Leading up to that tragic night, Besse had been heavily criticized for his aggressive layoffs — over 21,000 workers across France — aimed at making Renault profitable after he became head of the struggling company. Three months after his death, it was revealed that a French militant anarchist group, Action Directe, was responsible for his assassination, a retaliation for the layoffs.

With the death of Besse, AMC had lost its biggest supporter. Due to AMC's struggles at the time, many questioned Besse's decision to invest so heavily in the American automaker. Raymond Levy took over Renault and immediately acted on that criticism, selling AMC to Chrysler in 1987.