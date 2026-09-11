5 Cool Costco Finds That Could Enhance Your Gaming Setup
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Costco is practically a one-stop shop for its members. You can shop for groceries and toiletries, get your tires serviced, have an eye exam complete with a new pair of frames, pick up prescriptions, snag discounted travel arrangements, and upgrade practically any electronics you can think of.
Costco sells TVs, smart home gear, smartwatches, cameras, phones, video game consoles, and a plethora of must-have gadgets for gamers. Some of these electronics aren't necessarily a better deal to grab at Costco. For example, the PS5 Slim (Disc version) doesn't cost any less at Costco than it does elsewhere. However, for some electronics, Costco offers special deals or perks that make shopping there more enticing, like TV purchases coming with technical support, 90-day returns, up to 4% in rewards, and more.
With so many great finds to choose from at Costco, the possibilities are endless when it comes to upgrading your gaming space. That said, too many options can understandably be overwhelming. If you don't have the time or energy to do the research, we've rounded up five great picks at Costco that'll enhance your gaming setup.
CyberPower 1500VA / 900-Watt Power Supply
This CyberPower 1500VA / 900-Watt Power Supply at Costco is a boring find, but incredibly useful for gamers nonetheless, whether you play on console or PC. It has a 5-foot power cord and a total of 12 outlets, which is about double the amount of outlets found on most standard power strips. Six outlets are surge and battery protected, and the other six are simply surge protected. Then, above the power supply's 12 outlets, there are coaxial and Ethernet lines and a serial port.
Flipping to the front, there's a USB-A port and a USB-C port, both of which you can use to charge your devices or connect peripherals. Above these ports, there's an LCD screen that shows you whether the power supply is currently online, informs you of battery backup and power conditions, and alerts you to any potential issues as soon as they're detected. This power supply is also equipped with Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), which can correct minor power fluctuations on its own without switching to battery power.
Sony Bravia 8 Series 55-Inch TV (K55XR80C)
Whether you're a PC gamer or a console gamer, one of the most worthy upgrades is a stellar TV. Playing games on a 24- or 27-inch monitor is great, but nothing quite compares to playing on a larger TV screen, especially if you opt for a QLED or OLED display panel. At Costco, a relatively affordable OLED TV with great features for gaming is Sony's Bravia 8 series. This series comes in multiple sizes, but we're partial to the 55-inch Bravia 8 TV because it's a great size for both living rooms and bedrooms.
This Bravia 8 model features over eight million self-lit pixels that deliver pure black contrast and high brightness, billions of real-world colors with XR Triluminos Pro, and sharp 4K resolution. For gaming specifically, the Bravia 8 series comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a Game Menu with a simple interface that lets you customize gaming picture settings. Then, for PS5 users, the Bravia 8 will automatically adjust HDR settings and optimize the picture quality when switching between watching movies and playing games.
When purchased online via Costco, Sony's 55-inch Bravia 8 comes with free shipping, five years of total coverage including an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan, free technical support, and up to 4% in rewards. Your purchase also includes two years' worth of unlimited streaming on the Sony Pictures Core app, along with 15 credits for newly released movies.
MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop
Generally speaking, your PC parts should last you quite a while before you need to start thinking about replacements or upgrades. However, if you want to play modern AAA titles at max settings, you might end up needing to upgrade your components sooner than the average person. Of course, you could swap out individual parts or build a new PC on your own, but if you wanted to go the easier route, there's no shame in a pre-built PC, and Costco has a lot of gaming PCs available at different prices.
One of the most highly rated options is the MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming PC, which comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor, an MSI 360mm CPU liquid cooler, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of M.2 SSD storage, and an 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply. There are a few easy-access ports on top of the tower, including a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a mic-in port, and an audio jack, and the PC comes bundled with an MSI mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse. This PC also features some of Costco's best perks for electronics, like free technical support, a 90-day return policy, a two-year warranty, and up to 4% in rewards.
La-Z-Boy Air Lumbar Office Chair
If you love playing games at your desk and you work from home, consider splurging on a La-Z-Boy Air Lumbar Office Chair. This Costco find not only upgrades your home office but also your gaming experience, allowing you to have longer, more comfortable gaming sessions. There aren't any vibrant shades to choose from, but the three available color choices — black, brown, and beige — will probably work well in most gaming setups.
Plus, what's more important than a color scheme is what the chair can provide for you in terms of lumbar support and overall comfort. It features TrueWellness Air Ergonomic Support Technology in the backrest that's designed to flex as you move to provide lumbar support and comfort at any angle. Then, the chair's seat is built with a combination of multi-density foams for comfort and a section of pocketed seating coils for support. You can adjust the chair's height and the resistance of its recline, lock the recline at any angle, and flip up the armrests when you want them out of the way.
Tresanti Geller 47-Inch Adjustable Height Desk
For PC gamers, a good desk is a must. Having plenty of available desk space is important for all your peripherals, and it's helpful for lifting your PC off the floor if you'd like. Then, to protect all those expensive parts, it's vital to choose a high-quality desk that'll easily support the weight of your monitor(s), computer tower, and everything else. The Tresanti Geller 47-Inch Desk at Costco fits both those recommendations, with a desktop that measures 47.3 x 23.7 inches and a top load capacity of 100 pounds.
As a bonus, it's a height-adjustable desk between 29.3 and 47 inches high. You can have it set to a low height when playing games with a wireless controller from a loungey position or raise it to a standing position to help break up longer gaming sessions. The desk allows you to program up to three different height profiles that you can control via the LED touch controls in the bottom right corner. Then, you can charge up to three devices via the desk's one USB-A and two USB-C ports on the edge and store any extra peripherals, cables, or small gadgets in its partitioned drawer.
Methodology
To form this list of cool Costco finds that'll improve your gaming setup, we used the SlashGear team's collective experience with PC and console gaming to determine which items being upgraded would make the biggest impact on the overall setup. Once we had a solid list of items in mind, we headed to Costco's website to start perusing what the warehouse club had in stock. For an item to be considered for this list, it needed to meet our requirements of having a minimum of 100 total customer ratings and an average rating of at least 4 stars.