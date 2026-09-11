5 Cool Costco Finds That Could Enhance Your Gaming Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is practically a one-stop shop for its members. You can shop for groceries and toiletries, get your tires serviced, have an eye exam complete with a new pair of frames, pick up prescriptions, snag discounted travel arrangements, and upgrade practically any electronics you can think of.

Costco sells TVs, smart home gear, smartwatches, cameras, phones, video game consoles, and a plethora of must-have gadgets for gamers. Some of these electronics aren't necessarily a better deal to grab at Costco. For example, the PS5 Slim (Disc version) doesn't cost any less at Costco than it does elsewhere. However, for some electronics, Costco offers special deals or perks that make shopping there more enticing, like TV purchases coming with technical support, 90-day returns, up to 4% in rewards, and more.

With so many great finds to choose from at Costco, the possibilities are endless when it comes to upgrading your gaming space. That said, too many options can understandably be overwhelming. If you don't have the time or energy to do the research, we've rounded up five great picks at Costco that'll enhance your gaming setup.