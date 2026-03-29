Every Gaming PC You Can Buy At Costco Ranked By Price
For decades, video games have been largely associated with home consoles or dropping quarters into arcade machines. However, as gaming has evolved, games have become more demanding. In response, some gamers have ditched consoles in favor of computers. While any PC can play at least some video games, desktop gaming PCs are purpose-built for high performance, giving you the sharpest graphics and fastest processing.
Costco members need look no further than their next shopping trip for an advanced gaming setup. The warehouse retailer offers a wide variety of products in addition to bulk groceries at wholesale prices and decent savings at the Costco gas pump. There's the famous rotisserie chicken, baked goods, tires, hearing aids, entire vacations, and more. You can even buy a gaming PC.
You'll find a range of gaming PCs in Costco's electronics department, some of which are relatively affordable, with prices comparable to a typical desktop computer, while others are a bit pricier. Here are the six gaming desktops available from Costco in spring 2026, ranked in descending order of cost.
OMEN MAX 45L Gaming Desktop
As of March 2026, the most expensive gaming PC on Costco's digital shelves is the OMEN MAX 45L Gaming Desktop. It features plenty of bells and whistles and carries a hefty $2,999 price tag to match.
The tower measures 8.03 inches by 18.5 inches by 21.85 inches, weighs about 50 pounds, and features tool-free access for swapping out or maintaining parts. Inside, there's plenty to fiddle with. There's an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor and graphics are powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. OMEN Light Studio gives you access to customize and control lighting effects and OMEN AI adjusts your PC's hardware and settings to improve performance in real time. For connectivity, you've got built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and there are plenty of ports for connecting peripherals. There's a combination audio port for a microphone or headphones, one 10Gbps USB-C, two 5Gbps USB-A, four rear-mounted USB-A 2.0, two rear-mounted 5Gbps USB-A, two rear-mounted 10Gbps USB-C, a separate 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1b port, and three DisplayPort 2.1a.
It runs on Windows 11 Home and has 64GB of RAM courtesy of two 32GB Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 MT/s. If that's not enough, you can expand your RAM to 128GB with two available 32GB DIMMs, and all of your game data can be stored on a 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 solid state drive.
MSI Aegis R2 AI Gaming Desktop
Next in Costco's collection of gaming PC's we have the MSI Aegis R2 AI Gaming Desktop, with a retail price of $2,499.99. The tower measures 9.1 inches by 19 inches by 19.4 inches and houses an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. The exterior features four millimeters of tempered glass, giving visibility into your system's guts.
Those guts include a 2TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, 32GB of RAM, and an RGB CPU fan to help keep everything cool. If you're looking for liquid cooling, you'll have to look elsewhere. Internal expansion slots include four PCI-E x16 slots (used for connecting graphics cards, network cards, and more), three M.2, four SATA 6G, and four DDR5, with a maximum memory capacity of 256GB.
On the front of the tower you'll find one 5Gps USB-C, one 5Gbps USB-A, and a combination headphone and microphone port. There are even more connectivity ports in the back with four USB-A 2.0 ports, two 5Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, two 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, three DisplayPorts, and one HDMI port. You can also connect peripherals using built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. Keyboard and mouse are included.
MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop
An AMD Ryzen 9 9900X (12-core) processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB graphics card set the foundation for the MSI Aegis ZS2 gaming desktop, available from Costco for $2,099.99.
There's no monitor included but it does come with an MSI gaming keyboard and mouse included. There's also a Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 2TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive with 32GB of RAM and the temperature of the system is managed by 360mm liquid cooling. You can update or customize your system with four PCI-E x16 slots, three M.2, and four SATA 6G. If 32GB of RAM isn't enough for your purposes, you can also expand up to 96GB courtesy of two DDR5 slots.
External connecting ports include one 5Gbps USB-C 3.2, one 5Gbps USB-A 3.2, and a combination headphone and microphone port, all in the front. In the back, there are four USB-A 2.0 ports, two 5Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, two 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, three DisplayPorts, and one HDMI port. And the whole thing comes in a 27-pound package measuring 19.4 inches by 9.1 inches by 19 inches.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cooled gaming PC
Costco's first offering under the $2,000 mark is the CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cooled gaming PC, with a price tag of $1,899.99. It runs on Windows 11 Home (which is standard across the current slate of gaming PCs), is liquid cooled, and features an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 3.8GHz (Max 5.5GHz) processor and an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB.
It's got a different vibe than your typical PC with a white-colored tower weighing about 40 pounds and measuring 18.9 inches by 9.4 inches by 18.9 inches. Memory and storage are provided by a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive and 32GB of RAM. In terms of expansion slots, it comes with internal 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch, PCI Express x16, M.2, and more.
External ports include two USB-A 3.2, four USB-A 3.2, two USB-A 2.0, one RJ45 LAN, audio ports for speakers, microphone, and line in, one HDMI port, and two DisplayPort. It also comes standard with a USB RGB gaming keyboard and mouse, no monitor is included.
MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop
If you're looking for something that balances functionality with cost, the MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop might be up your alley. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GDDR7 graphics card, and a price tag of $1,499.99.
The Codex R2 has 2TB of storage thanks to an M.2 nVMe solid state drive, and 32GB of built-in RAM. The system doesn't advertise any expansion ports, so what you see is what you get, but there are plenty of external ports for connecting peripherals. There are a total of 10 USB-A ports and one USB-C. In the front you'll find a combination microphone in and headphone out jack, one USB-C 3.2, and two USB-A 3.2. In the rear you'll find four USB-A 2.0, two 5Gbps USB-A 3.2, two 10Gbps USB-A 3.2, one HDMI-out, and three DisplayPorts. You can also connect wirelessly using built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
The system runs Windows 11 Home and is cooled by an RGB CPU cooling fan. The tower measures 8.36 inches by 16 inches by 19 inches and it comes standard with an MSI gaming keyboard and mouse. No monitor included.
Skytech Crystal Gaming Desktop
In early 2026, the Skytech Crystal Gaming Desktop is Costco's most affordable gaming PC, with a price tag of just $1,099.99, roughly a third of the cost of some of its peers.
It measures 21 inches by 13 inches by 22 inches and weighs 30 pounds. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor, an Intel Arc B580 12GB GDDR6 graphics and video card, a 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 solid state drive, and 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RAM. In terms of expansion, there is a single M.2 expansion slot.
The system gets cooling from three RGB RING fans and runs on Windows 11 Home. External ports include a total of twelve USB-A (six USB-A 3.2 and six USB-A 2.0), two USB-C, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. You can connect to the system wirelessly using built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. You'll have to provide your own monitor but Skytech Gaming RGB keyboard and mouse are included.
Finding the right gaming PC for you depends on a number of important considerations including (but not limited to) your gaming needs, space availability, and budget. Based on the range of prices and performance on Costco's digital shelves, there's a good chance you can find something that will get you back in the game.