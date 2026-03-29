Every Gaming PC You Can Buy At Costco Ranked By Price

For decades, video games have been largely associated with home consoles or dropping quarters into arcade machines. However, as gaming has evolved, games have become more demanding. In response, some gamers have ditched consoles in favor of computers. While any PC can play at least some video games, desktop gaming PCs are purpose-built for high performance, giving you the sharpest graphics and fastest processing.

Costco members need look no further than their next shopping trip for an advanced gaming setup. The warehouse retailer offers a wide variety of products in addition to bulk groceries at wholesale prices and decent savings at the Costco gas pump. There's the famous rotisserie chicken, baked goods, tires, hearing aids, entire vacations, and more. You can even buy a gaming PC.

You'll find a range of gaming PCs in Costco's electronics department, some of which are relatively affordable, with prices comparable to a typical desktop computer, while others are a bit pricier. Here are the six gaming desktops available from Costco in spring 2026, ranked in descending order of cost.