6 Downsides Of Driving A Compact Car

The consensus in the industry is that a compact car is the auto version of eating your vegetables — it might be good for you, but absolutely no one actually wants one. And, on paper, the compact car definitely makes a lot of sense; these vehicles are cheap to run, easy to park, and kinder to the planet, since the car sips fuel where bigger vehicles (like trucks) gulp. That's to say nothing of the other day-to-day problems with compact cars, like not being as comfortable on dirt tracks, not being able to go offroad, or not having as much when it comes to towing capacity.

Perhaps that is why, especially in recent years, more and more buyers are opting for the SUV or crossover in lieu of the sedan, let alone the compact car. We're not here to argue the merits and demerits of the SUV-fication, as we like to call it. For instance, Ford's only model that's not an SUV or a truck is the Mustang. Likewise, Mitsubishi has only sells one car in the U.S., and Lincoln and Buick are SUV-only brands. That aside, perhaps the reason that SUVs are becoming the default choice for most buyers is that driving a compact car comes with some mostly- unavoidable downsides — here are six of them.