What Is A Compact Car & How Is It Different From Other Vehicles?

If you're shopping for a high-quality small vehicle for the first time, you may be curious about what certain terms like "compact" actually mean. Many drivers likely believe that compact is the same as tiny, because of the car's exterior dimensions. But according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), passenger vehicle classification is determined by other criteria.

The EPA uses a vehicle's interior volume index, which combines dimensions for both the passenger area and cargo space, to classify it. If that sum is at least 100 cubic feet but less than 110 cubic feet, the vehicle is considered a compact car. This places the compact car between the subcompact and midsize categories. So even if two cars have similar exterior measurements, they could end up in different size classes depending on how much usable space they have inside.

Compact cars offer some advantages over larger vehicles, including the fact that they tend to be less expensive, depending on the make and model. Additionally, their smaller size may make them easier for some drivers to maneuver and park. Some compact cars also rank as some of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy, though that will vary by the make and model. It's not all good, though; compact cars will come with tradeoffs, including less interior volume than larger vehicles and possibly reduced engine power than larger vehicles as well, due to smaller engines.