Do Aluminum Engine Blocks Crack Like Cast Iron?

Aluminum engine blocks (which are different from cylinder heads) are prone to cracking under some circumstances, just like their cast iron counterparts. However, the factors that cause them to crack, and how both materials react under various stressors, can differ significantly.

Aluminum engine blocks do have some advantages over cast iron blocks, but immunity to cracking isn't one of them. Both metals can suffer structural damage as a result of severe overheating, coolant freezing, flaws during casting, collision damage, improper machining, or long-term wear and fatigue, amongst other contributing factors. Whether or not a block will develop cracks is largely dependent on usage, as well as the conditions (and quality controls) under which it was manufactured.

A major distinguishing feature between cast iron and aluminum is thermal expansion. Aluminum expands a great deal more than cast iron as the temperature rises. That doesn't mean that aluminum is inherently more fragile, however. Engine blocks and other components will be designed with this kind of expansion in mind in order to mitigate any damage.

Cast iron expands less than aluminum throughout a heat cycle. That's not to imply that a cast-iron block is immune to failure: casting defects and excessive heat can still produce cracks. And in aluminum blocks with cast-in iron liners, researchers have found that the mismatch in thermal expansion creates residual stresses and increases susceptibility to cracking.