Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition Vs 1794 Edition: What's The Difference?

The auto industry has seen its fair share of special edition vehicles from automakers like Toyota over the years. That includes the Toyota Tundra 1794, which had a Limited Edition and a 1794 edition variant available at the same time. The difference between the two trucks comes down to the fact that the Limited Edition is basically a more exclusive and capable version of Toyota's 1794 model.

Released for the model year 2024, the Tundra 1794 Limited Edition has a CrewMax cab, a 5.5-foot bed, and four-wheel drive. This version also has the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The Limited Edition has a more rugged wheel-and-tire setup, along with FOX Internal Bypass shocks, piggyback reservoirs, and a 1.1-inch suspension lift. Toyota worked with the Saddleback Leather Company to create the truck's premium leather interior. Externally, this Tundra features dark chrome and black accents.

While the 1794 Limited Edition was the more premium version of Toyota's powerhouse truck, the original 1794 was already a capable and stylish pickup. The 1794 was built using a fully boxed high-strength steel frame, multi-link rear suspension, and a durable composite bed. Its i-FORCE twin-turbo V6 produced up to 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, and it had the capacity to tow up to 12,000 pounds. The 1794 had a bright chrome grille outside, heated seats, and a power vertical rear window inside.