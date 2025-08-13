What '1794' Means On The Toyota Tundra Special Edition (And What Makes It So Special)
Toyota's mighty Tundra is the Japanese automaker's full-size pickup truck offering, which is now in its third generation, and powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. In total, there are 10 trim options to choose from when buying a Tundra in 2025, and two of them are branded as 1794 Editions. The name refers to the old ranch which used to be on the land that currently houses Toyota's San Antonio's assembly plant. The Texas ranch was originally founded in, you guessed it, 1794, and these Tundra grades pay homage to what stood before them.
This is what makes it special, as it's the only current Toyota model which has a connection like this. Toyota does make other special editions, such as the GR86 Yuzu Edition, but the 1794 Edition is the only model inspired by a historical American landmark. Toyota offers the 1794 Edition as either a hybrid or non-hybrid truck, with the former's full title being the 1794 Edition i-FORCE MAX.
These models sport more than just a couple of cool badges and an interesting backstory. Rather, each is equipped with an exclusive set of features which really helps them to stand out from the rest of the Tundra trims, which all helps to make them feel like genuinely special editions.
Here's what you can expect from a Tundra 1794 Edition
Admittedly, there's not much unique about the way in which Toyota's 1794 Edition Tundras are motivated. Both sport twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engines, with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid variant also boasting some electrified supporting power, which sees output soar from 389 to 437 horses. These powertrains are available throughout the Tundra range, as is the 10-speed automatic which both 1794 grades feature, so there's nothing new under the hood on these tricked-out Tundras.
Instead, 1794 Edition trucks sport a seriously tasteful set of cosmetic upgrades, notably the unique available colors. Among the more interesting choices are Wind Chill Pearl, Smoked Mesquite, Terra, and Blueprint. There's also a leather-trimmed Saddle Tan interior, chrome-finished accents, 20-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, and American Walnut wood-grain trim.
All in, that makes for quite a distinctive truck, and don't forget, it's still packed full of all the usual tech and safety amenities one would expect to find inside of Toyota's flagship pickup.
The Tundra 1794 Edition doesn't come cheap
All of these desirable and exclusive extras sees the 1794 Editions rank quite high up in the Tundra family tree, with only the off-road-oriented TRD Pro Tundra and luxurious Capstone commanding more dollars from keen buyers.
The cheapest way into a Tundra 1794 Edition is to fork out for a non-hybrid model with the standard 5.5-foot bed. Doing so will set you back $64,360 before fees and destination charges, while opting for an extra foot in bed length will cost you $3,330 more.
For those with a heavy right foot, or simply just a desire to have the best, Toyota's 1794 Edition i-FORCE MAX will command $68,285, or $71,615 with the longer 6.5-foot bed. In truth, that's not a great deal more for an additional 48 horsepower, but it's not as if the truck would feel sluggish with the non-hybrid 389 horsepower lump under the hood.