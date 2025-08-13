What '1794' Means On The Toyota Tundra Special Edition (And What Makes It So Special)

Toyota's mighty Tundra is the Japanese automaker's full-size pickup truck offering, which is now in its third generation, and powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. In total, there are 10 trim options to choose from when buying a Tundra in 2025, and two of them are branded as 1794 Editions. The name refers to the old ranch which used to be on the land that currently houses Toyota's San Antonio's assembly plant. The Texas ranch was originally founded in, you guessed it, 1794, and these Tundra grades pay homage to what stood before them.

This is what makes it special, as it's the only current Toyota model which has a connection like this. Toyota does make other special editions, such as the GR86 Yuzu Edition, but the 1794 Edition is the only model inspired by a historical American landmark. Toyota offers the 1794 Edition as either a hybrid or non-hybrid truck, with the former's full title being the 1794 Edition i-FORCE MAX.

These models sport more than just a couple of cool badges and an interesting backstory. Rather, each is equipped with an exclusive set of features which really helps them to stand out from the rest of the Tundra trims, which all helps to make them feel like genuinely special editions.