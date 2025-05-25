What's So Special About The Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition?

Toyota has freshened its GR86 sports car lineup for the 2026 model year with the addition of the Yuzu Edition. First announced in April, the limited-edition sports coupe is a tribute to the 2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 — itself a special edition of the GR86's predecessor. The Scion FR-S was the name under which the original GT86 was initially sold in the North American market from 2003 to 2016.

Advertisement

There is nothing subtle about the 2026 GR86 Yuzu Edition: Mirroring the striking hue of a ripe Yuzu fruit, the GR86 2+2 sports coupe immediately stands out with a vibrant yellow color over most of its exterior. Gloss black exterior accents and matte black wheels provide a sharp contrast to this eye-catching finish. The yellow theme continues on the interior with bright stitching visible on the steering wheel, handbrake, door padding, and the faux-suede sports seats.

Apart from these cosmetic upgrades, all Yuzu Special Edition GR86 sport coupes come with the Performance Package as standard. That means hidden behind the 18-inch wheels are red-painted Brembo brakes and dampers from German specialists SACHS. The cars also get a GR-embossed cat-back exhaust and unique body kit.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most significant differentiating factor for the GR86 Yuzu Edition is its exclusivity. Toyota only plans to make 860 units, all destined for the North American market. The 2026 GR86 and Yuzu editions are expected to go on sale towards the end of 2025, with the pricing information made available shortly beforehand.