Lenovo Owns A Lot Of Brands, But Who Owns Lenovo?
A small group of big brands dominates the laptop market, and Lenovo is one of them. Laptops are far from the only thing the brand sells, though, with its range also including tablets, PCs, servers, monitors, and a whole host of other accessories and services. If that wasn't enough, Lenovo Group also owns stakes in various other brands, including Fujitsu and Motorola. Lenovo's massive presence in the consumer tech industry is unquestionable, but plenty of buyers still have questions about who exactly owns the company.
According to Lenovo's shareholder disclosure, the company's main shareholder is Legend Holdings Corporation, with 31.41% of Lenovo's shares. Yang Yuanqing, the current CEO and chairman of Lenovo, owns a stake of 5.94%; other company directors own a 0.11% stake, and the remaining 62.54% is owned by institutions and individuals that Lenovo refers to as "others."
Lenovo Group's shares are publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, giving us further insight into those "other" owners. Various asset management companies, including some you've probably heard of, hold minority stakes in Lenovo Group. These include BlackRock, Vanguard, and JPMorgan Chase, and Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, also holds a small stake. The latter's Lenovo shares are owned on behalf of the country's national pension fund, which also owns stakes in everything from Microsoft to Valero, the oil refiner with its own chain of gas stations.
Who owns Legend Holdings?
Most of Lenovo's shares are owned by a mix of Chinese, U.S., and other international investors, either directly or through various funds. In that sense, it's no different from most other big tech companies. However, some U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about Lenovo's ties to the Chinese government via Legend Holdings, Lenovo's single shareholder.
Legend Holdings was founded in 1984 and owns stakes in various industrial manufacturing and technology companies. Its shares are also publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, just like Lenovo Group. Various other holding companies tied to its senior leadership team own a significant proportion of Legend's stock, but the largest single stakeholder in Legend Holdings is the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The academy is the Chinese government's academic research institution, and it provided the initial funding for Legend Holdings (and therefore Lenovo, formerly known as Legend) in the 1980s.
This connection has concerned U.S. government officials, but it's arguably not something consumers should worry about. For starters, the CAS only has a minority stake in a company that itself only owns a minority stake in Lenovo Group. Moreover, Lenovo's leadership has always maintained that this connection has had no effect on the company's operations, and plenty of the brand's products are developed and made outside China anyway, including the U.S., Japan, and Mexico.
Lenovo's US operations were formerly owned by IBM
Lenovo's journey to becoming a global consumer technology heavyweight would have been very different had the company not purchased IBM's personal computing division in the mid-'00s. This acquisition, which gave Lenovo IBM's ThinkPad laptop brand and its North American manufacturing facilities, helped transform it from an ambitious Chinese company into a globally recognised name.
In exchange, IBM received a minority ownership stake in Lenovo. This was only a temporary arrangement, however, and by the end of 2007, IBM had sold off its entire stake in Lenovo to other investors. IBM does not hold any Lenovo shares today.
The ThinkPad brand was an early highlight of Lenovo's portfolio, but it has made several other major acquisitions in the intervening two decades. The company acquired Motorola from Google in 2014, and in recent years it has expanded the smartphone maker's lineup to include everything from high-end folding smartphones to simple budget devices. The best Motorola smartphones are a varied mix of well-known and lesser-known names, which also rings true when talking about the owners of Lenovo's stock today.