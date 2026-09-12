Lenovo Owns A Lot Of Brands, But Who Owns Lenovo?

A small group of big brands dominates the laptop market, and Lenovo is one of them. Laptops are far from the only thing the brand sells, though, with its range also including tablets, PCs, servers, monitors, and a whole host of other accessories and services. If that wasn't enough, Lenovo Group also owns stakes in various other brands, including Fujitsu and Motorola. Lenovo's massive presence in the consumer tech industry is unquestionable, but plenty of buyers still have questions about who exactly owns the company.

According to Lenovo's shareholder disclosure, the company's main shareholder is Legend Holdings Corporation, with 31.41% of Lenovo's shares. Yang Yuanqing, the current CEO and chairman of Lenovo, owns a stake of 5.94%; other company directors own a 0.11% stake, and the remaining 62.54% is owned by institutions and individuals that Lenovo refers to as "others."

Lenovo Group's shares are publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, giving us further insight into those "other" owners. Various asset management companies, including some you've probably heard of, hold minority stakes in Lenovo Group. These include BlackRock, Vanguard, and JPMorgan Chase, and Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, also holds a small stake. The latter's Lenovo shares are owned on behalf of the country's national pension fund, which also owns stakes in everything from Microsoft to Valero, the oil refiner with its own chain of gas stations.