8 Brands That Are Owned By Lenovo

If you've ever done some window shopping for a new laptop, you've likely run into more than a handful of Lenovo units. You'll find them in different sizes and specs across most configurations. Their ubiquity shouldn't come as a surprise: In the first three quarters of 2025, the Chinese laptop manufacturer sold 19.4 million units. That sales volume was the highest in the laptop niche worldwide by quite some distance, with HP, the closest competitor, coming in at 15 million.

Lenovo's dominance in sales isn't surprising at all — it had 197 models on offer in the global market as of October 2025. That number is second only to HP's 250, so it's safe to say that Lenovo is one of the biggest competitors in the laptop manufacturing industry. That kind of inventory brings about the need for a defined structure in the company. At this scale, corporations require streamlined workflows, as well as more hands and skilled minds.

So, like almost every other business of its size, Lenovo notched quite a few mergers and acquisitions as it grew. In some cases, where specialization is paramount, some companies break off pieces of their operations into sub-brands, and Lenovo is no different.