5 YouTube Music Features You Should Try At Least Once

YouTube Music has come a long way. It offers several user-oriented features and is one of the best offline music apps for Android. And while you can find many of these features across most popular music apps, a few are exclusive to YouTube Music, and some are more refined. So, if you have a YouTube Premium subscription but are still using YouTube Music like a regular app, it's time to explore the little-known, yet highly useful features that can instantly upgrade the experience.

On YouTube Music, you can upload your own music collection, tracks that are not available on the platform, and listen to them from other devices. You can also configure the app to automatically download your favorite music at night. Apart from that, searching for songs is convenient. You can do so using emojis, hashtags, or simply sing or hum a part of the track. YouTube Music also integrates with Android's default Clock app, so you can wake up to your favorite music. And if you share the account with children or other family members, there are dedicated privacy settings for that.

Most of these features are easy to access; a few are buried deep inside the app, and some are simply overlooked because users don't realize they exist. But once you find out, these can make YouTube Music a perfect alternative to Spotify.