The US Navy's Newest Torpedo Has A Serious Upgrade And Is Unlike Anything Used Before

Torpedoes have been around since the 1860s with the introduction of the Whitehead torpedo, and many more models followed in its footsteps. The United States Navy has used several since that time, and it currently operates the deadliest torpedo in the world. You'd think with that kind of firepower, the Navy wouldn't need to look for a new model. Like most militaries, however, the Navy has various torpedoes for different purposes.

Torpedoes can be deployed via numerous means, including being fired from a submarine, dropped by an aircraft, or fired by deck-mounted launch systems. Different deployment types shoot different ordnance, and the Navy is looking to develop the Silent Anvil Air-Launched Torpedo (SAA-LT), which aims to do something that no U.S.-made torpedo has done before. If the Navy gets what it's looking for from defense contractors, the SAA-LT will be air-drop deployable as high as 60,000 feet.

That's almost twice the altitude that commercial airlines fly at, and most fighter jets have a service ceiling of around 50,000 feet. To put it into further perspective, the High-Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC, pictured) has a maximum air-drop altitude of 30,000 feet, making the SAA-LT twice as capable as what came before it. While much smaller than an Mk. 48 torpedo, the SAA-LT will be able to be carried by numerous aircraft. If successfully produced, the SAA-LT would be a next-gen anti-submarine warfare weapon with unparalleled standoff capabilities.