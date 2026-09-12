Why Hyundai Is Suddenly So Serious About Body-On-Frame Trucks

Something unusual happened at Hyundai's investor meeting in Seoul held on August 26 of 2026 when it started talking about pickup trucks. The presentation flagged what Hyundai calls "white spaces," segments where the brand has barely any presence. Given how broad the brand's umbrella is, you may think it's not much, but the gaps actually add up to roughly 29% of everything sold across the industry. At the top of these categories sit body-on-frame vehicles, including a midsize pickup.

Body-on-frame and unibody are the two ways to build a vehicle. Body-on-frame is the classic way to build a truck, involving bolting the body onto a separate steel ladder that runs the entire length of the vehicle. Trucks built this way tow heavier loads and are generally more rugged. Unibody, on the other hand, is a single welded shell — its advantage is that it's lighter and cheaper to design. While Hyundai does sell the unibody Santa Cruz pickup in the U.S., there's no body-on-frame model on offer. That's a huge gap for a country where the best-selling truck is the body-on-frame Ford F-Series.

So now Hyundai, as revealed by President and CEO José Muñoz, not only plans to build body-on-frame trucks but also do so in the U.S. itself, and then ship them out to other markets. In doing so, it would not only tap a popular genre of vehicles, but also set the country up as an export base for such trucks.