Who Owns Renogy Solar Panels And Where Are They Made?
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Renogy is a well-known solar panel manufacturer that earned a spot on our list of the top rated foldable solar panels you can buy on Amazon. If you've been investigating solar or are considering installing it in your home, you may have stumbled across the brand and been curious about where its panels are made, and what its ownership looks like.
Renogy is owned by RNG Group Inc. The company began life as a student project with connections to Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Business and Technology Center, and has since grown into a global renewable-energy company that produces a number of different types of consumer solar panels, as well as batteries and portable power systems.
The company was founded by Dr. Yi Li and is headquartered in Ontario, California. Beyond homeowners looking to reduce their reliance on the grid, Renogy's main customer base includes RV, boat, and van owners looking for reliable solar power on vacation or living a fully nomadic lifestyle.
Where are Renogy panels manufactured?
Renogy doesn't say where it manufactures its solar panels on its website. While its HQ is in California, Renogy has manufacturing ties to China, where it owns and operates a factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu. A response from Renogy to a user's question on Home Depot seems to confirm that its solar panels are made in China.
Bear in mind that the actual provenance of a single solar panel can be complicated, because each is a complex assemblage of components, including photovoltaic cells, aluminum framing, backsheets, and junction boxes, all of which can come from different manufacturers in different countries. China is a major player in solar manufacturing, specifically in wafers and PV cells, so Renogy's investment there is unsurprising. If you're considering installing solar on your home, there are a number of key things to consider, and who makes your panels (and where they're produced) is one of them.