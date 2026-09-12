Who Owns Renogy Solar Panels And Where Are They Made?

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Renogy is a well-known solar panel manufacturer that earned a spot on our list of the top rated foldable solar panels you can buy on Amazon. If you've been investigating solar or are considering installing it in your home, you may have stumbled across the brand and been curious about where its panels are made, and what its ownership looks like.

Renogy is owned by RNG Group Inc. The company began life as a student project with connections to Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Business and Technology Center, and has since grown into a global renewable-energy company that produces a number of different types of consumer solar panels, as well as batteries and portable power systems.

The company was founded by Dr. Yi Li and is headquartered in Ontario, California. Beyond homeowners looking to reduce their reliance on the grid, Renogy's main customer base includes RV, boat, and van owners looking for reliable solar power on vacation or living a fully nomadic lifestyle.