5 Top Rated Foldable Solar Panels You Can Buy On Amazon

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As solar technology advances to become more efficient and cost-effective, sustainable energy is becoming increasingly prominent in the U.S. Large solar farms that do more than just generate electricity are being built, and even homeowners are taking advantage of solar by installing their own panels. This allows them to save money on their utility bills, use power even when off the grid, or both.

Foldable solar panels make things even easier, as they don't need to be permanently mounted to rooftops or other harder-to-reach areas. Some have built-in kickstands so they can be set up on the lawn, patio, or balcony in just seconds. By folding, they can shrink in size, making them easily portable, whether it's to move them to the shed when not in use, reposition them to maximize sun exposure, or take them camping or boating when you want to use power while completely disconnected from the grid.

Often, these foldable panels don't provide as much wattage as permanent installations, but on the flip side, they're typically cheaper. One alone may not power much more than a small appliance, but it can be used to keep phones, computers, radios, fans, and other devices powered outside the home, or paired with a power station to save energy for later. Based on portability, efficiency, and other factors, along with Amazon customer ratings from people who've purchased and used them, here are five top-rated foldable solar panels you can buy on Amazon. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.