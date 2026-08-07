5 Top Rated Foldable Solar Panels You Can Buy On Amazon
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As solar technology advances to become more efficient and cost-effective, sustainable energy is becoming increasingly prominent in the U.S. Large solar farms that do more than just generate electricity are being built, and even homeowners are taking advantage of solar by installing their own panels. This allows them to save money on their utility bills, use power even when off the grid, or both.
Foldable solar panels make things even easier, as they don't need to be permanently mounted to rooftops or other harder-to-reach areas. Some have built-in kickstands so they can be set up on the lawn, patio, or balcony in just seconds. By folding, they can shrink in size, making them easily portable, whether it's to move them to the shed when not in use, reposition them to maximize sun exposure, or take them camping or boating when you want to use power while completely disconnected from the grid.
Often, these foldable panels don't provide as much wattage as permanent installations, but on the flip side, they're typically cheaper. One alone may not power much more than a small appliance, but it can be used to keep phones, computers, radios, fans, and other devices powered outside the home, or paired with a power station to save energy for later. Based on portability, efficiency, and other factors, along with Amazon customer ratings from people who've purchased and used them, here are five top-rated foldable solar panels you can buy on Amazon. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
1. Renogy E.Flex 200W Portable Solar Panel
Renogy is one of the bigger names in home solar, offering batteries, inverters, and other products, including innovative flexible solar panels. Its E.Flex 200W model has a lot going for it when it comes to foldable options. It weighs a little under 14 pounds, which makes it easy to move around the yard or take with you on the go. If you're taking it on the trail, the quadfold panel shrinks down to a slim 23.72 x 1.97 x 22.99 inches, making it easy to carry by its handle or stow alongside your gear.
The Renogy E.Flex is equipped with a magnetic closure mechanism, which makes it quicker to set up and put away when you open or collapse it. It includes four kickstands and has three angles you can adjust between: 40, 50, and 60 degrees. Reinforced grommets are also included for mounting. Renogy's portable panel is more efficient than older models, offering up to 25% efficiency, making it more practical in cloudy or shady conditions. It can charge three devices simultaneously and includes two USB-A ports (18W & 15W) and a 45W USB-C PD port. It also sports an MC4 output so it can be used with 12V batteries and portable power stations.
Based on over 720 user ratings, the Renogy E.Flex 200W Portable Solar Panel has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score. In addition to its build quality and performance, users generally find the device easy to set up, though some are dissatisfied with its power output. The lack of included cables is also noted as a downside, though it does have a built-in accessory pouch.
Amazon sells the Renogy E.Flex 200W Portable Solar Panel for $219.99.
2. Zoupw 100W Portable Solar Panel
It may not be a household name, but — based on at least 680 ratings from Amazon customers — the Zoupw 100W Portable Solar Panel has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall user score, making it one of the highest-rated foldable panels you can buy. It comes in various wattages and can be doubled up, but even a basic 100W model can provide enough power to charge laptops, tablets, fans, and more, as it uses grade A+ silicon cells to provide 23.5% efficiency.
The Zoupw 100W Portable Solar Panel comes as an all-in-one solar kit, including a 10-foot solar connector cable with a wide range of connectivity options. This versatile 5-in-1 cable is compatible with 99% of standard power stations. The panel is also equipped with an integrated smart controller and three USB ports (one 15V USB-C PD and two fast-charging USB-A) so you can use the panel for USB devices without a middleman power station.
Altogether, it weighs under 10 pounds and folds down to 24.13 x 21.06 x 1.77 inches. Along with a magnetic handle for portability, it has two kickstands that snap into place once the panel is unfolded, offering a 45-degree angle to capture sunlight. It's laminated with a heat-resistant coating and rated IP67 waterproof without blocking sunlight. Plus, a zippered pocket keeps moisture away from the controller and cables.
Amazon sells the Zoupw 100W Portable Solar Panel for $105.99.
3. Twelseavan 200W Portable Solar Panel
The Twelseavan 200W Portable Solar Panel comes from one of those weird-sounding Amazon brands you've never heard of. However, it looks similar to many high-quality options in its class, and you could easily mistake it for a FlexSolar or similarly well-regarded product. Of course, looks aren't everything — they aren't anything, really — and it's the quality of the panel that matters here. According to Amazon shoppers, the weird company name shouldn't scare you off, as Twelseavan's 200W Portable Solar Panel has a rock-solid 4.4 out of 5 average customer score based on over 230 ratings.
Quality is first and foremost what users cite as a positive asset, along with its power output and compatibility with other devices. The latter is due to a combination of a 9.8-ft 5-in-1 MC4 solar connector and three DC adapters, allowing it to be used with a wide range of portable power stations, including Bluetti, Jackery, and others from major portable power station brands. You'll also find a high-powered 60W USB-C PD, quick-charge 18W USB-A port, and a third 5V USB port. The intelligent controller will adjust current accordingly to make sure your device is getting the fastest charging possible without overloading.
The Twelseavan is a bit on the heavier side for a portable solar panel, coming in at nearly 16 pounds, though that isn't terrible to lug around, especially given that it can fold down to a manageable 23 x 22 inches. The panel includes four kickstands and offers 24% solar efficiency. Its laminated coating preserves 95% of light, while the back is polyester canvas to resist wear, dust, and heat.
Amazon sells the Twelseavan 200W Portable Solar Panel for $189.99, though it is currently $10 off.
4. FlexSolar 40W Foldable Solar Panel Charger
The 20% rule for solar panels is that you should always equip your home with enough solar cells to capture 20% more than the total energy you expect to need, compensating for cloudy weather and similar limitations. The FlexSolar 40W Foldable Solar Panel Charger won't get you there, but it still has its use cases. It's like those mini replicas of board games you'd get for long car rides — a tiny version that does everything a full-sized solar panel does, but in smaller doses.
Its 40W capacity is maybe enough to power lightweight laptops like Chromebooks. But if you just need to keep your phone or tablet from dying, the much smaller footprint provided by the FlexSolar 40W Foldable Solar Panel Charger is a huge asset. Rather than hitch to your RV to power your campsite, you can keep it by the pool to keep your portable speaker playing music all day long. It's roughly the size of an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper, but unfolds like wallet photos into six solar panels of the same size, each providing 24% efficiency. It only weighs 1.76 pounds and comes with carabiners and hanging holes.
The device has two 18W ports that can be used simultaneously — one fast-charging USB-A and one USB-C PD — and a 19V DC port that can be used in conjunction with a power station. Another upside to a smaller solar panel is that its price is more in reach for buyers. Over 1,280 Amazon customers have given the device a positive 4.4 out of 5 average user score.
Amazon sells the FlexSolar 40W Foldable Solar Panel Charger for $67.99, but it is currently just under $54.
5. Dokio 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel Kit
Based on over 4,000 user ratings from Amazon shoppers, the Dokio 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel Kit has an overall customer score of 4.2 out of 5. In addition to a relatively low cost, users cite the product's quality in multiple positive reviews. Also highlighted is its lightweight design, as the kit is under 10 pounds and folds down to 20 x 27 x 1.1 inches.
When considering the pros and cons of buying a solar panel kit, one obvious advantage is that it includes everything you need to get solar up and running. For more stationary panels, this may include the tools and mounts needed to attach the panel to your roof, but with a foldable portable product like Dokio's, the solar connector cable and PWM controller are really all you need to transfer its electricity to an appliance or power station. The standalone controller included with the Dokio 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel Kit helps prevent overloading and other issues when using its 12V power port, and the cable is 9.6 feet long, allowing you to more easily place the panel out in the open to catch more rays.
Two integrated USB ports allow the panel to directly charge phones and other devices. While Dokio says current may vary (given how tenuous solar can be when something like a cloud gets in the way), some users have complained that it doesn't hit as many watts as promised. These complaints make up the minority of the overall positive reviews and ratings of the panel, though.
Amazon sells the Dokio 200W Portable Foldable Solar Panel Kit for $130.
How these solar panels were evaluated
Since this list is showcasing some of the highest-rated foldable solar panels on Amazon, only ratings derived from the retailer's user scores were taken into account. All the products included on this list have an average customer score of 4.2 out of 5 or higher, based on at least 230 ratings, if not thousands more.
Because the list is focusing specifically on foldable solar panels, size and weight were two of the major attributes taken into account when considering which products to include. Other factors used to evaluate these foldable solar panels included the accessories packed with the device, connectivity to devices such as how many and what types of USB ports, cost, mounting options, durability, and solar efficiency, i.e., how much of the solar light hitting the cells is used to generate electricity.