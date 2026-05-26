Installing solar panels has increasingly become a popular thing to do in recent years to power your home, work, or other establishment. There are many pros and cons to consider before actually pulling the trigger on installing them, but once you've decided that solar panels are right for you, there's one unwritten rule that you should definitely consider for that installation. That would be the 20% rule.

If you look at your monthly electric bill, it's going to roughly be the same month after month, barring any extreme conditions. Those extreme conditions do occur though, and if you're using solar panels for power, it's up to you to be prepared for those conditions, rather than relying on your local power grid. That's why so many energy companies working in solar — including OUPES, EcoFlow, LiPower Group, Bluetti, and more — recommend installing enough solar panels to account for 20% more power usage than your typical average.

Figuring out how much power you need to account for this extra 20% is quite simple. Take a look at the last year of your power bills. Find how many kWh your home or other building uses per month and calculate the average over those 12 months. Then, just add on the additional 20% of whatever that average is. If you average 850 kWh a month, you need a solar panel setup to handle 1,020 kWh. This extra 20% doesn't necessarily mean more solar panels on your roof, particularly if you don't have a lot of space. It could just mean panels that give more energy. The professional doing the installation should be able to figure out the setup that's best for your needs.