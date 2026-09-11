Acura NSX Resale Value: How Much Has The Second-Gen Supercar Depreciated?
The second generation Acura NSX is nothing short of an icon, even though it had a relatively short run from 2017 to the 2022 model year. Culminating with the NSX Type S for the final model year, the hybrid mid-engine supercar made 600 horsepower, had a top speed of 191 miles per hour, and could accelerate to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.
New, a 2022 Acura NSX Type S retailed for $169,500. The "standard" 2021 Acura NSX had an MSRP of $157,500. With a few model years in the rear view mirror, how much has the mighty NSX depreciated? Well, the answer really depends on what NSX we are talking about. As with all collector cars and performance machines, condition and whether or not it's a special edition weigh heavy on the price you can expect to pay.
The second generation NSX hasn't depreciated all that much. You'll still likely pay over six figures for one. Remember, it isn't comparatively all that old compared to other supercars you could be buying, and it's a mid-engine supercar. Those don't tend to be cheap.
You aren't going to save any money
Getting specific, if you were to look for a 2017 Acura NSX, the first model year available, you can expect to pay around $120,000 to $130,000, or about $25,000 down from a new one. If you want a 2022 Type S, of which only 350 left the factory, the price has actually greatly appreciated. CarGurus shows prices of well over $250,000, even approaching $300,000 if you include taxes and fees that you might pay at an exotic car dealer.
The Acura NSX, really of all model years, is not a car that you are going to find inexpensively. It's not even really a "hidden gem" of the automotive world. It's a mainstream supercar from a mainstream automaker with a long history in the racing world. If you're looking to save money buying an older model, the second generation NSX probably isn't the car for you. But if you're looking for probably the best Honda made in the last decade, then it might be your car.