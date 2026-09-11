5 Underrated Motor Oil Brands That Can Compete With Castrol
Castrol is known among car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike as one of the industry's best motor oil brands. The company's lineup includes EDGE, GTX, and GTX Full Synthetic — oils for a wide range of vehicles. Castrol also has products that meet industry standards and specific automaker requirements. All of this means that Castrol's reputation is based on much more than just name recognition.
Castrol's motor oils give drivers many options within their lineup. For example, EDGE includes low-viscosity oils for newer engines, as well as versions made for vehicles with higher mileage. GTX is available as a conventional oil, synthetic blend, and full synthetic, including high-mileage formulas. That being said, this is just a snapshot of what the company offers in terms of selection, as there's no single Castrol product that fits every vehicle. Factors like viscosity, certifications, and engine requirements should all be considered.
Therein lies the issue for some drivers wanting different options, as it can be tough to know what other brands may be on par with Castrol. There are several other brands producing conventional and full-synthetic oils that meet industry standards and, in some cases, carry approval from major automakers. Some of these other brands have been around for years, though you may not be that familiar with them. There are several legitimate alternatives to Castrol that could be right for you.
Ravenol
Ravenol may not be as familiar to some American drivers as Castrol, but the German-owned company does have a big selection of motor oils for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and a lot more. Ravenol's line of passenger-car oils includes formulas with different viscosities and specifications, including DXG SAE 5W-30. This full-synthetic oil is designed for gasoline engines with and without turbocharging and direct injection, and it uses a polyalpholefin (PAO) base along with a Group V base oil, tri-nuclear molybdenum, and organic friction modifiers.
Ravenol DXG 5W-30 also carries API SQ Resource Conserving and ILSAC GF-7A, along with a General Motors dexos1 Gen 3 approval. Ravenol also lists recommendations for Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda/Acura, and Opel/GM. Its technical data includes a viscosity index of 163, an HTHS viscosity rating, and a pour point of -71 degrees Fahrenheit. This formula is also designed to address low-speed pre-ignition, oxidation, and engine cleanliness.
Ravenol's quality-management system is certified to IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, while its testing lab holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. Ravenol also has approvals from major manufacturers including BMW, Chrysler, Cummins, Porsche, and Volkswagen, among others. Additionally, the American Petroleum Institute's certification system requires that companies obtain a license before displaying API quality marks. This makes Ravenol more than a manufacturer just claiming that its oils meet a certain standard.
Liqui Moly
Liqui Moly is a German manufacturer that offers a selection of motor oils developed for both American and Asian vehicles. The company has updated several of the oils in its Special Tec AA line, as well as the Molygen New Generation line, for the latest API SQ specification. One example is Special Tec AA SAE 0W-20, a fully synthetic motor oil made for gasoline engines, including those with direct injection and turbochargers.
The API SQ specification focuses on several areas of engine oil performance, including fuel efficiency, improved engine cleanliness, and protection against sulfate ash, and more. Liqui Moly's oils have also passed the new LSPI Aged Oil test, which checks protection against low-speed pre-ignition after the oil has aged over a period of time. This is important as LSPI is a concern when it comes to downsized gasoline engines, and that's especially true for those using direct injection.
Special Tec AA SAE 0W-20 has ILSAC GF-7A approval, as well as GM dexos1 Gen 3. Liqui Moly recommends this motor oil for vehicles requiring specifications from Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Kia, Nissan, and Toyota, among others. With multiple oils updated for the current API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 standards, Liqui Moly gives drivers another solid option beyond the more familiar brands like Castrol on store shelves.
Amsoil
Amsoil's Signature Series is a 100% synthetic motor oil line available in eight viscosities, from 0W-16 through 10W-30. The Signature Series provides protection against wear, horsepower loss, deposits, sludge, and turbocharger coking. This lineup has also been tested to industry standards including ASTM D6891, D5293, D8111, and D6593. The Signature Series 5W-30 has also been tested against the GM dexos1 Gen 2 turbocharger requirement.
In an ASTM D5293 cold-cranking test, Signature Series 5W-30 had a lower cranking viscosity than the other motor oils Amsoil evaluated. That testing included products from Driven, Lucas, Red Line, and Royal Purple. Amsoil also cites an independent 100,000-mile test comparing Signature Series 5W-30 with a leading synthetic-blend 5W-30 in Ford F-150 trucks with 3.5-liter twin-turbo engines. According to Amsoil, the Signature Series oil provided better wear protection, with the engine bearings still looking like new after the test was complete.
The latest Signature Series formula has also undergone additional testing, with the results showing a 12.5% improvement in cold-cranking results when compared with the previous formula. The new formula produced better results during TEOST testing, an industry-standard lab test for motor oil. Amsoil also tested the oil after aging it to represent 25,000 miles in a high-output Ford Raptor engine. The test showed that the oil exceeded the minimum LSPI protection requirements.
Motul
Motul's 8100 line of motor oils includes several synthetic options in different viscosity grades. One example is the 8100 ECO-LITE 5W-30, a 100% synthetic oil for both naturally aspirated and turbocharged gasoline engines with either direct or indirect injection. The 5W-30 meets API SQ-RC and ILSAC GF-7A standards and has GM dexos1 Gen 3 approval. This oil also meets specific performance requirements for various automakers, including Ford, GM, and Volkswagen.
Motul updated several of its 8100 ECO-lite oils in 2025 to meet the API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 specifications. API SQ actually replaces two other API standards, with requirements for fuel economy, low-speed pre-ignition protection, component durability, and engine cleanliness. The new standard also uses revised engine tests that measure deposits, viscosity, and fuel economy. While the 8100 ECO-lite 5W-30 meets these newer requirements, it is also still compatible with the previous standards.
The company's 8100 lineup goes beyond just the 5W-30, as ECO-nergy is specially designed with fuel economy in mind. It comes in 0W-30 and 5W-30, while the ECO-clean and ECO-clean+ use lower-SAPS formulas for vehicles with catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. Then there's X-cess, which uses a high-HTHS formula for engines that run at higher temperatures, and X-power 10W-60 which is made specifically for high-performance gasoline engines.
Red Line
Red Line's Professional-Series 5W-30 is a full-synthetic motor oil made with both Group III and Group IV PAO base stocks. It carries API SP and ILSAC GF-6 certifications and is approved for GM dexos1 Gen 2 and Gen 3. This is a relatively newer option from the company, which lists the 5W-30 as a replacement for vehicles that call for older Chrysler, Ford, and Honda/Acura motor oil specifications.
Red Line is known for its high-performance applications, which may set it apart from traditional motor oil brands for some drivers. In fact, Red Line's selection includes dedicated racing oils, along with high-performance motor oils for street vehicles. The company's history and experience with racing has informed the development of its street motor oils, which use PAO and ester base stocks along with an additive package containing higher levels of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate (ZDDP).
Red Line's High-Performance motor oil lineup includes viscosity grades ranging from 0W-20 through 20W-50, along with 15W-40 diesel and 10W-60 motorcycle oils. Some of these products are designed for fuel efficiency and driving in cold weather, while others are made for high-performance engines or vehicles that require thicker oil. Red Line also sells separate Euro-Series and break-in oils, giving the company options for specific engine requirements beyond its standard street oils.
Methodology
The search for the five motor oils in this list began with a look through the manufacturers' own product catalogs. This includes technical information, certifications, and OEM approvals. Ravenol, Liqui Moly, Amsoil, Motul, and Red Line were chosen because each brand offers specific motor oils with well-documented specifications, testing or automaker approvals that can be directly compared with Castrol.
We also looked for brands that offered something more than just the usual standard and synthetic lineups. This is why API SQ specifications, high-performance formulas, and company testing all became important parts of the selection process. This list was not based on customer ratings, or random social media reviews. The goal was to find five brands with enough technical information and strong supporting details to make a meaningful comparison.