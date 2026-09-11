5 Underrated Motor Oil Brands That Can Compete With Castrol

Castrol is known among car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike as one of the industry's best motor oil brands. The company's lineup includes EDGE, GTX, and GTX Full Synthetic — oils for a wide range of vehicles. Castrol also has products that meet industry standards and specific automaker requirements. All of this means that Castrol's reputation is based on much more than just name recognition.

Castrol's motor oils give drivers many options within their lineup. For example, EDGE includes low-viscosity oils for newer engines, as well as versions made for vehicles with higher mileage. GTX is available as a conventional oil, synthetic blend, and full synthetic, including high-mileage formulas. That being said, this is just a snapshot of what the company offers in terms of selection, as there's no single Castrol product that fits every vehicle. Factors like viscosity, certifications, and engine requirements should all be considered.

Therein lies the issue for some drivers wanting different options, as it can be tough to know what other brands may be on par with Castrol. There are several other brands producing conventional and full-synthetic oils that meet industry standards and, in some cases, carry approval from major automakers. Some of these other brands have been around for years, though you may not be that familiar with them. There are several legitimate alternatives to Castrol that could be right for you.