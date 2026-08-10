What Does Dexos Mean In Motor Oil?

If you don't typically perform your own vehicle maintenance, you may not be familiar with the classifications of motor oil and what sets them apart. You might also not know that Dexos isn't a type of oil, but a performance specification developed by General Motors. Oils that carry the official Dexos seal have gone through GM's certification process.

The certification process itself combines industry motor oil standards with additional testing requirements created by GM. The end result is products that meet the company's expectations for both performance and engine protection, and so, oils with the Dexos mark go a step further than the broad requirements of other oils used across the industry.

The Dexos specification has received its fair share of updates since its introduction in 2011. For example, Dexos1 Gen 3 was introduced as an improvement over Dexos1 Gen 2, and it can be used in vehicles that previously required earlier Dexos1 specifications. Dexos D replaced Dexos2 for certain light-duty diesel engines, and Dexos R is meant for newer gasoline engines. As these specifications continue to change, vehicle owners should always follow the manufacturer's oil recommendations listed in their owner's manual.