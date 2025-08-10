Are OEM Oil Recommendations Influenced By EPA Rules? Here's What One Expert Has To Say

Here at SlashGear we advise following engine oil grade and classification recommendations in your vehicle's owner's manual. This holds true even with a high-mileage engine, where experts recommend using a high-mileage oil, with its specialized additives, rather than switching to thicker oil. The OEM (original equipment manufacturer) oil recommendation is almost invariably a safer bet than any advice you may glean from your Uncle Bob or a random stranger online.

But a recent take from Lake Speed Jr., presenter of The Motor Oil Geek channel on YouTube, has given us pause for thought. Speed raises some legitimate concerns and a serious question about these OEM oil recommendations: are manufacturers deliberately and disingenuously recommending low-viscosity oil in their engines in order to meet Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations? Speed contends that a recent General Motors engine recall is evidence this may be the case.

In a recent YouTube video with the polemical title "Stop Following OEM Oil Advice," Speed says the recall — which instructs dealers to swap out the factory-recommended 0W20 oil for a thicker 0W40 grade — blows up the online myth that you can't use an oil viscosity higher than the OEM recommendation. Speed also questions why low-viscosity oils are specified for the U.S. market, when in countries where there is no EPA, and no corporate average fuel economy targets to be hit, owner's manuals — for the exact same engines — routinely recommend higher viscosity oils.