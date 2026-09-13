5 Cars Every Millennial Remembers From High School

The term millennial isn't just a word boomers use to lament an entire generation on LinkedIn; it encompasses anyone born between 1981 and 1996. That's a 15-year age range, so naturally, a person born in 1996 wouldn't have attended high school with someone born in 1985. For consistency, the focus will be on the peeps who attended high school in the late '90s and early 2000s. Let's call them the first-gen millennials.

It was a different time back then. The world feared the Y2K technological crisis, and every teenager wondered if they would still be able to play "Diablo" on their PC after December 31, 1999. In the end, it was much ado about nothing. On the music front, everybody pumped up the jams of boy bands, Britney Spears, TLC, Ricky Martin, and Limp Bizkit, while movies like "The Matrix" and "Fight Club" blew minds.

Cars also played an important role in every millennial's high school experience. Whether it was seeing the same kind of vehicles around the parking lot, dreaming about the ideal first set of wheels, or falling in love with the vehicle of the moment, these memories still hold a special place in the hearts of everybody who was there.