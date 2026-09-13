3 Cool Mosquito-Repelling Gadgets That Actually Keep You Bite-Free

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If mosquitoes are stopping you from getting the most out of your own backyard, you're not alone. Some people (myself included) are mosquito magnets, no matter how much bug spray you wear. Within a minute or two of stepping outside, I'm usually sporting a new bite mark. It never takes them long to find me. Meanwhile, my kids agree I'm their best mosquito repellent since those pesky biters usually choose me instead of them. It's unfair, and I wanted to see what I could do to change that.

Living in the south, where the weather stays warmer for longer, mosquitoes are just a fact of life. That doesn't mean there's nothing to be done about them. I was determined to enjoy my own backyard for more than a minute at a time, so I tried a few different mosquito-repelling gadgets that could make my backyard more comfortable. Here are three that I would trust again.