3 Cool Mosquito-Repelling Gadgets That Actually Keep You Bite-Free
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If mosquitoes are stopping you from getting the most out of your own backyard, you're not alone. Some people (myself included) are mosquito magnets, no matter how much bug spray you wear. Within a minute or two of stepping outside, I'm usually sporting a new bite mark. It never takes them long to find me. Meanwhile, my kids agree I'm their best mosquito repellent since those pesky biters usually choose me instead of them. It's unfair, and I wanted to see what I could do to change that.
Living in the south, where the weather stays warmer for longer, mosquitoes are just a fact of life. That doesn't mean there's nothing to be done about them. I was determined to enjoy my own backyard for more than a minute at a time, so I tried a few different mosquito-repelling gadgets that could make my backyard more comfortable. Here are three that I would trust again.
Thermacell LIV 2.0 Whole Yard System
I first tried a single Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio device. It's small and rechargeable, and I can carry it wherever I go outside to create a "dome" around me that wards off the bloodsuckers. It's a good device, but when I found out Thermacell offers a full yard system, I was intrigued. The LIV 2.0 on-demand whole-yard system uses the same repellent Thermacell is known for, but disperses it on a much larger scale. With a yard spanning nearly two acres, this was a more practical option for me and my family.
The system comes with multiple repelling devices that you can strategically place around your outdoor spaces. You can use one system to cover up to 3,000 square feet at a time. The repellers work via timers that you program on an app, so you can clear away mosquitoes and similar pests before you're ready to enjoy the outdoors. The repellent is people-safe, pet-safe, and planet-safe, and it also works for gnats, no-see-ums, and similar pests. There's a bit more work involved in setting up the LIV 2.0 compared to the Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio, but if you have a large space and don't want to carry a whole device with you each time you go outside, this larger system could be worthwhile. It starts at $1,746, with smaller systems available at lower price points.
Mosqitter Mini
Mosquitoes sometimes find their way indoors, and no one wants to be feasted upon while they sleep. And let's be real, no one wants to listen to the buzzing and zapping of regular bug zappers in the middle of the night. The Mosqitter Mini solves these problems. It uses warmth and a UV light to lure bugs to the device, then sucks them in with a high-powered fan once they get close. Once inside the device, they don't escape. It works quietly in the background, with no buzzing or zapping sound to disturb your sleep.
While many bug zappers and mosquito solutions are for the outdoors, this one can work anywhere on your property: patios, gardens, pool areas, garages, workshops, kitchens, hallways, or wherever else you're likely to encounter flying mosquitoes. The one downside of this unit is that it requires a power plug. There's no battery option, so you might be limited as to where you can place it. Still, it's a good option for trapping mosquitoes and more. It's available on Amazon for $199.99.
Dynatrap Mosquito & Flying Insect Killer
Mosquitoes taking over your backyard is bad enough, but they're far from being the only threat to a good time. The only thing that's better than getting rid of mosquitoes is also getting rid of other flying pests, and the Dynatrap Mosquito and Flying Insect Killer does a decent job. This gadget is more along the lines of a traditional bug zapper (unlike the Mosqitter Mini). Flies, gnats, wasps — it doesn't discriminate.
What I liked about the Dynatrap is that it actually removed pests from my yard rather than just repelling them. Any pest that fell into the trap was gone for good. You can hang it or place it on a tabletop, ideally near where you enjoy spending time. It's also easy to set up, with no app to download and nothing to connect to Wi-Fi. Just plug it in and turn it on. Other customers have given it a 4-star rating across more than 1,200 reviews, with customers consistently mentioning how quiet the device is. The DynaTrap is on Amazon for $99.