Toyota Once Used Two Different Inline-5 Diesels For The Land Cruiser

If you're in the market for a new or used Toyota Land Cruiser, you may be curious about what's under the hood. The answer to that question can vary, depending on the model you're looking at. For example, from 1987 to 1990, the VM Motori HR588 was offered as a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five in the Land Cruiser 70 Series four-door utility wagon. This engine produced 98 hp at 4,000 rpm and 162 lb-ft of torque at 2,600 rpm.

However, that wasn't the only inline-five used in the 70 Series at that time, as Toyota added the 1PZ-type diesel in 1990. This diesel engine had 3,469cc and produced a maximum output of 115 PS (around 113 hp). The reason Toyota ended up using two different inline-five diesels actually had more to do with regional production than just a choice between the two engines.

The VM Motori HR588 was used in European-market BJ73s assembled by Salvador Caetano in Portugal as part of an effort to overcome European import quotas. The 1PZ, which came later, was part of Toyota's own engine lineup for the Land Cruiser 70, developed as a five-cylinder version of the 1HZ, one of Toyota's best diesel engines, and used in models like the PZJ70 and PZJ77. The 1PZ's smaller size also made it well suited to the shorter-body versions of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70.