These Limited Edition Bose Headphones Come In 5 Cool Colors (And Here's What They Cost)

Bose upgraded its QuietComfort headphones with the release of the Gen 2s in August 2026, and to mark the occasion, the audio brand is giving shoppers a handful of different ways to personalize the over-ear noise-canceling headphones. These come about ten months after the release of the QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2s, which arrived in October 2025. There are five special colors spread out across the two models, and, as of this writing, all five are still available.

The special QuietComfort Gen 2s are going for $359 and are available in Rosewood Mauve, Dewdrop Mint, and Eucalyptus Green. That's in addition to the two standard colors, White Smoke and Black. The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2s are priced at $449 and are available in Desert Gold and Midnight Violet. Those two limited-edition colors join the standard Black, Driftwood Sand, and White.

You'll also see a bunch of other Bose products included in this limited-edition color drop beyond the Gen 2 QuietComfort and QuietComfort Ultra headphones. The SoundLink Micro, Flex, and Plus are all available in Sunset Peach, while the Ultra Open earbuds are available in Moonlight Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Violet.