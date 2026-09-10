Your Old Carry-On Might Not Work With The TSA's New Security Tech

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is constantly improving its safety measures, including upgrading its airport screening technology and adding or adjusting regulations in regard to what's allowed on the plane. One of its latest changes could impact which carry-on bag you decide to take on your next trip.

The agency is rolling out advanced 3D computed tomography, or CT, scanners that take three-dimensional images of your carry-on bag. Using a 360-degree view, TSA agents can view everything inside your bag so that you don't have to take things like a laptop or liquids out. This is most definitely a welcomed improvement, as it is designed to help you get through the security checkpoint more efficiently.

However, you may need to make some changes to your carry-on bag because these new scanners are a bit smaller, measuring 24.5 inches wide and 16.5 inches tall. Your bag must fit inside of this to make it through security. If your bag is larger than 22 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 9 inches tall, you may have to check your bag instead.

