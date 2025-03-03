Is It Safe To Put Your Camera And Film Through TSA X-Ray Machines?

So how likely is your film to experience fogging when going through TSA? It depends on the situation. For the most part, the X-ray machines employed by TSA don't produce enough radiation to damage your film camera with a single exposure. However, this damage is cumulative, so your film may be distorted if you go through several airports. Unfortunately, storing your film in your checked luggage isn't an adequate solution — the X-ray machines used on checked bags are much more powerful.

Recent developments in airport security technology have further complicated things for film buffs looking to hop aboard their next flight. In particular, the proliferation of Computer Tomography (CT) scanners makes it far more likely that your film will be damaged on your way to the boarding line. Employing the same technology as medical CT equipment, the scanner creates an image of your luggage by rotating the X-ray mechanism around the bag. Unfortunately, this drastically increases the radiation exposure to your film. According to Kodak, CT scanners will damage all unprocessed film.

Another factor to consider is the type of film in your camera. A NASA study found that the degree of film fog produced by radiation waves differs depending on the film type. For instance, positive and low-speed films (below ISO 800) were far more resistant to radiation than their negative and high-speed counterparts.

